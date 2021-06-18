Oregon Lands Missouri Grad Transfer Shannon Dufficy

After a bumpy start to the offseason that saw four players transfer from the program, Oregon’s coaching staff has revamped the roster through the transfer portal.

Oregon has made a splash in the transfer portal once again, picking up Shannon Dufficy, a 6-foot-2 wing from Missouri. Dufficy is from Melbourne, Australia, and spent last season at Missouri following a three-year stint at Utah State.

She will likely have to sit out next season as this is her second transfer. She is the fourth transfer that Kelly Graves has added this offseason (Taylor Hosendove from Georgia State, Ahlise Hurst from New Mexico and Chanaya Pinto from Northwest Florida State College).

The roster reload came after the Ducks lost four key players to the transfer portal following their loss to Louisville in the Sweet 16 — Taylor Chavez, Taylor Mikesell, Jaz Shelley, and Angela Dugalic all moved on from Oregon.

Dufficy was a solid option off the bench for a Missouri team that finished with a 9-13 record in 2020-21. She averaged 6.5 points per contest in 22 games and six starts, shooting 39.4% from three.

She sat out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer requirements after transferring from Utah State, where she was a three-year starter. Dufficy started 91 of 92 games played in her career, putting up 10.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists per game while shooting at a 42.0% clip from the field and 29.8% from three.

Her best season came in 2018-19, when she broke the school records for single-season rebounds (339) and double-doubles (19). An All-Mountain West selection, Dufficy led the Aggies with 15.8 points and 10.2 boards per game en route to a 17-15 record and an invitation to the WBI.

The influx of transfers coming to Eugene is impressive given that Kelly Graves is working with a brand-new coaching staff. He replaced longtime assistants Mark Campbell and Xavier Lopez with Jackie Nared Hairston and Mike Moser, and the new staff has picked up a group of veterans with plenty of experience.

