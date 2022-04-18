Johnson returns to his home state to play for the Aggies.

Former Oregon center Isaac Johnson has committed to Utah State, he announced in an Instagram post Monday.

It's a homecoming for Johnson, who was a four-star prospect from American Fork High School in American Fork, Utah — roughly 20 miles from Utah State University in Orem.

Johnson signed with the Ducks in 2019 but didn't join the program until prior to the 2021-22 season due to a mission. In his lone season with the Ducks, he appeared in 14 games off the bench mostly during the non-conference slate.

Johnson averaged 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per game last season, playing an average of 5.4 minutes. His best performance as a Duck came against Chaminade in the Maui Invitational, when he scored a career-best nine points on a perfect 4-4 shooting in just nine minutes.

The Ducks' frontcourt will look a bit different in 2022-23 with the departures of Johnson and Franck Kepnang, who also entered the transfer portal. N'Faly Dante and Nathan Bittle return, while 5-star signee Kel'el Ware will round out the big men.

This offseason, Oregon also lost Eric Williams Jr., who will embark on a professional career, along with Jacob Young, who exhausted the remainder of his eligibility. De'Vion Harmon announced his return to the team for next season while Will Richardson's future remains up in the air.

