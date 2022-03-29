Sabally led the Ducks in scoring and rebounding in each of her two seasons on the court.

The WNBA is getting another Sabally from Oregon.

Nyara Sabally announced Monday that she has declared for the 2022 WNBA Draft, foregoing her final year of eligibility. Sabally took to social media to thank the Oregon community.

"I could not have asked for a better place to spend my college career," she wrote. "I will always consider the University of Oregon a home. From the moment I stepped on campus, I felt welcomed and comfortable."

Sabally is expected to be a first-round pick in April 11's draft. ESPN's Mechelle Voepel had Sabally slotted as the fourth overall pick to the Indiana Fever in her latest mock draft, as did Bleacher Report's Jackie Powell.

Sabally only played two years at Oregon after arriving in Eugene in 2018. She missed her first two seasons due to a pair of knee injuries, but once she finally touched the floor in 2020-21, she proved her talent and skill.

In her debut season, Sabally averaged 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, leading the team in both categories. She was clutch for the Ducks during their Sweet 16 run, averaging 15.3 points on an incredible 61.8% from the field.

Sabally elevated her game in her senior season, improving in nearly every category from the season prior. After recording just one 20-point outing in 2020-21, she put up seven such games, including two 30-point games.

In her final game as a Duck, Sabally stuffed the stat sheet on the NCAA Tournament stage. She posted career highs in points (31) and blocks (7) while also collecting 12 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.

Sabally will join her sister, Satou, in the WNBA to form the fourth set of sisters currently playing in the WNBA. Satou is a rising star in the league; she earned an All-Star nod in her second season. With the right fit in the league, Nyara could find herself playing alongside or against her sister on the All-Star stage as well.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE