Skip to main content

Oregon Ducks Center N'Faly Dante Announces Return for 2022-23 Season

Dana Altman got some good news this week with the return of his leading rebounder.

Oregon center N'Faly Dante has announced his return for his senior season in a social media post Monday.

Dante's return gives the Oregon Ducks some security in the frontcourt next season after the departure of Franck Kepnang and Isaac Johnson. Kepnang remained in the Pac-12 with his transfer to Washington, while Johnson committed to Utah State.

Dante enjoyed his healthiest season as a Duck after playing in just 18 of 59 possible games in his first two seasons due to injuries. The 6-foot-11 center from Bamako, Mali appeared in 32 games (27 starts) for the Ducks in 2021-22, putting up 8.1 points and a team-high 6.3 boards per contest.

He also led the Ducks in blocked shots (1.03 per game) and field goal percentage (67.5%). Dante logged four double-doubles as a junior, including a 13-point, 15-rebound (career-high) performance against Arizona. He dropped a career-high 20 points in a win over Portland to go along with 9 rebounds on an impressive 9-of-11 shooting from the field.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Kristian Williams Cal Cropped
Play
Recruiting

Oregon DL Kristian Williams Enters Transfer Portal, Per Report

Williams will look for a new home after three seasons in Eugene

Ducks Digest
Casey Rogers Iowa Cropped 2
Play
Recruiting

Nebraska Transfer DL Casey Rogers Announces Top Three Schools

The Ducks could be on the verge of adding another piece to their defense

Ducks Digest
Will Hutchinson Spring Game Cropped
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Punter Will Hutchinson Enters Transfer Portal

Hutchinson looks for a new home after a solid showing in the spring game

Ducks Digest

N'Faly Dante

N'Faly Dante Dunk vs. Colorado

N'Faly Dante dunks against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Despite Kepnang and Johnson moving on from the program, Oregon will still have some talent in the frontcourt, with Dante being by far the most experienced. Nathan Bittle, a former 5-star signee in 2021, played in 20 games as a true freshman while 2022 5-star Kel'el Ware comes in with plenty of expectations.

With the lack of experience behind him and his NBA draft stock on the line, Dante, a former 5-star prospect from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., will certainly have plenty of expectations on him in his senior season.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Kristian Williams Cal Cropped
Recruiting

Oregon DL Kristian Williams Enters Transfer Portal, Per Report

By Max Torres10 minutes ago
Casey Rogers Iowa Cropped 2
Recruiting

Nebraska Transfer DL Casey Rogers Announces Top Three Schools

By Max Torres1 hour ago
Will Hutchinson Spring Game Cropped
Recruiting

Oregon Punter Will Hutchinson Enters Transfer Portal

By Max Torres2 hours ago
Dont'e Thornton Spring Game
Football

Mickanen: Selling New Offensive Vision Crucial to Besting USC

By Dylan Mickanen6 hours ago
Mar'Keise Irving 2
Football

Mar’Keise Irving Further Bolsters Oregon RB Depth Ahead of 2022 Season

By Billy Spotz6 hours ago
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregons Lands 4-Star WR Jurrion Dickey

By Max Torres8 hours ago
Jurrion Dickey Commitment
Recruiting

Jurrion Dickey Details Oregon Commitment

By Max Torres17 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Jurrion Dickey RVC
Recruiting

What Jurrion Dickey's Commitment Means for Oregon

By Max Torres23 hours ago
Member Exclusive