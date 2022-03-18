Skip to main content

REPORT: Oregon Assistant Chris Crutchfield to Become Next Head Coach at Omaha

Crutchfield is set to return to his alma mater after one year in Eugene.

Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks will reportedly be tasked with replacing an assistant coach for the second straight offseason.

Oregon assistant Chris Crutchfield is reportedly finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Omaha, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

Crutchfield's tenure in Eugene comes to an end after just one season after he was hired last April to replace Tony Stubblefield, who took the head coaching job at DePaul. While the Ducks didn't qualify for the NCAA Tournament in Crutchfield's lone season, his impact was felt on the recruiting trail.

Since his hire was announced on April 14, he helped the Ducks land two five-star players in Dior Johnson and Kel'el Ware, along with multiple junior college players.

Crutchfield has more than 25 years of coaching experience on his resumé, and he returns to where it all began in 1995. After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 1992, he joined the coaching staff as a graduate assistant before being promoted to assistant coach. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Caleb Presley Oregon
Play
Recruiting

Oregon in Hot Pursuit of Elite Rainier Beach Cornerback Caleb Presley

Presley recently visited Eugene and has developed a strong connection with the current staff

Ducks Digest
Nico Iamaleava Oregon Visit Cropped
Play
Recruiting

5-Star QB Nico Iamaleava Places Oregon in Top Five Schools

Iamaleava is ramping up his recruitment and was on campus in Eugene in January

Ducks Digest
Sabrina Ionescu Promo Image
Play
Pro Ducks

EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Ionescu Hosts First Youth Basketball Camp in Eugene

Blazing her own path without apology, Ionescu is hungry to inspire future generations of athletes on and off the court

Ducks Digest

His career also includes stops at TCU, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. He came to Eugene from East Central University, where he was its head coach. He also has head coaching experience at Tyler Junior College, but Omaha will be his first Division I head coaching gig.

After seven years of maintaining the same coaching staff, the Ducks will have to replace an assistant coach for the second straight offseason. The coaching search will be an intriguing one for a Ducks team looking to bounce back from a disappointing season, but there is room for optimism with so much talent coming to Eugene next season.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Caleb Presley Oregon
Recruiting

Oregon in Hot Pursuit of Elite Rainier Beach Cornerback Caleb Presley

By Max Torres15 hours ago
Nico Iamaleava Oregon Visit Cropped
Recruiting

5-Star QB Nico Iamaleava Places Oregon in Top Five Schools

By Max TorresMar 16, 2022
Sabrina Ionescu Promo Image
Pro Ducks

EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Ionescu Hosts First Youth Basketball Camp in Eugene

By Dylan ReubenkingMar 16, 2022
jacob-young-vs-colorado-pac-12-tournament
Basketball

Oregon Upsets No. 4 Seed Utah State 83-72 in First Round of NIT

By Billy SpotzMar 15, 2022
Jayden Wayne Oregon Visit 2
Recruiting

5-Star DE Jayden Wayne Talks Oregon Visit, Latest in Recruitment

By Max TorresMar 15, 2022
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Spring Football Kicks off in Eugene, Recruiting Notes

By Max TorresMar 15, 2022
brandon-baker-oregon-visit-crop
Recruiting

2024 OL Brandon Baker Falls in Love With Oregon All Over Again on Visit

By Dylan ReubenkingMar 15, 2022
jaylin-davies-alamo-bowl
Recruiting

Former Oregon Ducks CB Jaylin Davies Announces Transfer Destination

By Max TorresMar 14, 2022