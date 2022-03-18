Crutchfield is set to return to his alma mater after one year in Eugene.

Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks will reportedly be tasked with replacing an assistant coach for the second straight offseason.

Oregon assistant Chris Crutchfield is reportedly finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at Omaha, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

Crutchfield's tenure in Eugene comes to an end after just one season after he was hired last April to replace Tony Stubblefield, who took the head coaching job at DePaul. While the Ducks didn't qualify for the NCAA Tournament in Crutchfield's lone season, his impact was felt on the recruiting trail.

Since his hire was announced on April 14, he helped the Ducks land two five-star players in Dior Johnson and Kel'el Ware, along with multiple junior college players.

Crutchfield has more than 25 years of coaching experience on his resumé, and he returns to where it all began in 1995. After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 1992, he joined the coaching staff as a graduate assistant before being promoted to assistant coach.

His career also includes stops at TCU, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. He came to Eugene from East Central University, where he was its head coach. He also has head coaching experience at Tyler Junior College, but Omaha will be his first Division I head coaching gig.

After seven years of maintaining the same coaching staff, the Ducks will have to replace an assistant coach for the second straight offseason. The coaching search will be an intriguing one for a Ducks team looking to bounce back from a disappointing season, but there is room for optimism with so much talent coming to Eugene next season.

