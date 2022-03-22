REPORT: Oregon Center Isaac Johnson Enters Transfer Portal
Dana Altman foreshadowed an offseason of change in Eugene after the Ducks fell to Texas A&M in the NIT.
The change began to materialize Tuesday as Oregon center Isaac Johnson entered the transfer portal, a move first reported by Verbal Commits.
Johnson came to Eugene in the 2019 class but didn't play his first two years due to a mission. The 7-footer was a four-star prospect from American Fork High School in Utah.
He appeared in 14 games in his lone season playing for Altman, logging a total of 76 minutes, peaking at 12 minutes against Montana on Nov. 29. Johnson came off the bench frequently during the non-conference slate but only appeared in five games once the calendar flipped to 2022.
Johnson's best game as a Duck was against Chaminade at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, when he recorded a career-high eight points on a perfect 4-4 shooting in just nine minutes.
Johnson's older brother, Spencer, is a guard for BYU. They faced each other in Portland on Nov. 16 when BYU rolled Oregon 81-49.
Oregon will likely have a good amount of depth in the front court in 2022-23, including Franck Kepnang, Nathan Bittle, N'Faly Dante, and incoming freshman Kel'el Ware.
