The two veterans can still opt to return to Oregon by June 1.

Oregon senior guard Will Richardson and junior forward Quincy Guerrier have entered their names into the 2022 NBA Draft, per release by the NBA.

The NBA announced 283 players that filed as early entry candidates, with the two Ducks included.

The entry for Richardson and Guerrier does not signify a permanent departure from Oregon. They still have the ability to withdraw their names from the draft and return to Oregon, but they must do so by June 1 in order to retain their college eligibility.

Richardson led the Ducks in scoring in 2021-22 with 14.1 points per contest. He became the 37th Duck to surpass 1,000 career points and earned Second Team All-Pac-12 honors. He's played four years at Oregon after arriving from Oak Hill Academy in 2018, but he has one year of eligibility remaining.

Will Richardson Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Guerrier transferred to Oregon from Syracuse prior to last season, withdrawing from the NBA draft process last summer to do so. He was a big lift for the Ducks on both ends of the floor, scoring 10.1 points per game and grabbing 5.3 rebounds per game. He was the only Duck to start all 35 games. Guerrier has two years of eligibility remaining.

Quincy Guerrier © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

If the Ducks lose one or both of Richardson and Guerrier to the NBA, it would add to an already tough offseason for Dana Altman and the Ducks. De'Vion Harmon entered the transfer portal this week, joining Franck Kepnang and Isaac Johnson.

Eric Williams Jr. opted to forego his final year of eligibility to pursue a professional career, but his name was not listed in the early entries for the NBA draft. Jacob Young graduated from the program but also did not declare for the draft early.

A player can enter their name into the NBA draft early without departing from their college to inquire about their draft stock. If they have interest from teams, they will stay in the draft, but if they feel that they won't get an opportunity to play at the next level, they can withdraw from the draft process and return to school.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE