    • November 9, 2021
    Will Richardson Named to Naismith Trophy Watch List

    Richardson is starting the year off strong by being added to another award watch list.
    Oregon point guard Will Richardson was one of the 50 players named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List on Monday. The award is given anually to the best player in the nation.

    The senior guard averaged 11.3 points per game through 16 games during the previous season. He missed the first 12 games of the season with a left thumb injury. 

    Richardson is one of four Pac-12 players on the list, with the other three being: Isaiah Mobley (USC), UCLA duo Jaime Jaquez and Johnny Juzang. The veteran guard was selected for the Pac-12 preseason all conference first team and is also on the watchlist for Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year.

    Richardson has a lot to play for in his final season at Oregon, as he needs 19 steals to enter the top ten all-time for steals at Oregon. He also needs 19 wins to cement himself in the top ten for most wins in a career. Other potential top ten statistical marks the guard is closing in on include assists and three-point field goal percentage.

    Last season he lit teams up from behind the arch posting a 40.3% three-point shooting percentage. He also contributed with 3.9 assists per game and 1.06 steals per game.

    The list of players will be trimmed down to 30 halfway through the regular season and then the committee will select from the top four finalists.

    An Oregon player has never been selected to win the award in its history, and the most recent recipient of the award was Luka Garza, who the Ducks, led by Richardson, defeated in the 2021 NCAA tournament 95-80.

    Oregon will tip off their season on Tuesday when they take on Texas Southern at 4 P.M. on Pac-12 Network. 

    Kelly Graves provides injury and roster updates ahead of regular season opener against Idaho State

