Sedona Prince Announces Return for 2022-23 Season

The 6-foot-7 redshirt junior is averaging 9.3 points and 4.4 rebounds in her second full season at Oregon.

Oregon forward Sedona Prince has announced her early intentions to return for her senior season. As she turns 22 in May, she would have been eligible to declare for the 2022 WNBA Draft, but she elects to spend her final eligibility in Eugene.

With Oregon's senior night coming on Sunday against Stanford, it was unclear whether or not Prince was going to participate in the postgame festivities, but Oregon confirmed her return, posting that Nyara Sabally and Shannon Dufficy will be recognized after the game.

In her second full season since transferring from Texas and recovering from injuries, Prince is putting up 9.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game in 24 games (14 starts). She averaged 10.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 2020-21 despite playing fewer minutes per game.

Her return gives the Ducks some veteran leadership next season, especially with some elite freshmen coming in next season in Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai, Kennedy Basham, and Chance Gray

With the announcement of Sabally being recognized on senior night, it's possible that she is declaring for the WNBA draft. Prince's announcement provides Oregon with some insurance for an experienced big next season.

Now, Prince has a chance to boost her WNBA draft stock as well as another shot to help the Ducks win a national championship.

