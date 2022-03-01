Trio of Ducks Named to Postseason All-Pac-12 Team

Three Oregon Ducks were named to the All-Pac-12 Team Tuesday as sophomore Te-Hina Paopao, junior Endyia Rogers and redshirt junior Nyara Sabally received the honor.

Oregon joins Stanford as the only team to have three players named to the all-conference team.

For the Oregon trio, this isn’t the first time they have received this honor. Paopao and Sabally both were named All-Pac-12 last year with Paopao also receiving Pac-12 All-Freshman honors. Rogers also got the all-conference team nod last season as she was playing for USC before transferring to Oregon.

Te-Hina Paopao's Season Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Paopao's second season at Oregon has been fantastic with averages of 13.4 points and 3.3 assists per game in 20 games while shooting 38.5% from the floor and 86.4% from the free throw line. Her 13.4 points per contest is good enough for the third-most on the team. The Oceanside native has had five 20-point games this season.

Paopao had her best game this season against No. 7 Arizona as she dropped a career-high 24 points on 8-14 shooting in an upset against the Pac-12 power.

Endyia Rogers' Season Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

The junior transfer is the second-leading scorer on the team with 14.7 points per game. Rogers has proven to be reliable this entire season, scoring in double figures in 15 of 17 Pac-12 games this season while shooting 42.9% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc.

Against Colorado on Feb. 23, Rogers played her best game in the double overtime loss as she had a season high in points (28), minutes (45) and field goals made and attempted (10-18).

She has also had highlight moments as she made a game-winner in the overtime win against Arizona in an important game that helped the Ducks tie for second place in the Pac-12 standings. The transfer guard has been vital as she has showed leadership and confidence whenever she has taken the floor this season.

Nyara Sabally's Season Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Sabally has been the driving force for the Ducks this year. The redshirt junior is leading the team in points (14.8) and rebounds (7.0). The German-born star has six 20+ point games with five double-doubles. Despite battling injuries, Sabally has been consistent all season by scoring in double figures in 16 games this season.

Sabally’s best game this season came against Oklahoma in the Bahamas as she scored a career-best 30 points while shooting 11-19 from the field. Her 30 points and 11 made field goals are the season highs for the team. Look for Sabally to have big performances this postseason after going down with a leg injury in the Sweet 16 last season against Louisville.

Next Game

The Ducks play their first game of the Pac-12 tournament in the Quarterfinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. on Pac-12. They will face either seventh-seeded UCLA or tenth-seeded USC.

