WATCH: Kelly Graves Reacts to Oregon's Seeding in NCAA Tournament

The Ducks earned the fifth seed in the Wichita region and will head to Knoxville, Tenn. to face Belmont in the NCAA Tournament first round.

For the first time ever, a 68-team field was announced on Selection Sunday in what will be an NCAA Tournament more akin to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic affected the previous two.

The Oregon Ducks were one of the lucky teams selected into the bracket, snagging a fifth seed in the Wichita region. They fly to Knoxville, Tenn., where the Ohio Valley Conference champion Belmont awaits.

Kelly Graves spoke with reporters after the field was announced to share his thoughts on where his team was seeded.

