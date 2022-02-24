Will Eric Williams Jr. and Will Richardson Return for Final Year?

Williams and Richardson, while academic seniors, each have one year of eligibility remaining.

As we enter what is inarguably the most important stretch of the Oregon Ducks' season, many are beginning to set their eyes on the future of Ducks basketball, and how potential rosters might shake up next season.

Two big question marks center on senior guard Will Richardson and senior forward Eric Williams Jr. Both players will have an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which begs the question: will they stay? Or will they seek professional opportunities?

Coach Dana Altman said he hasn't spoken with them yet in terms of what they plan on doing as the Ducks are fully focused on finishing the regular season strong.

“Eric’s already graduated, so I anticipate he’s probably [moving] on," Altman said. "Will I’m sure will be looking at pro opportunities, and if there’s anything there, I’m sure he’ll be moving on.”

“We’ll talk about those things after the season’s over. I want them to go and play as hard as they can and finish this year. Whatever they choose to do, we’re here. Whatever happens, happens. We want the best for them.”

Jacob Young’s inevitable departure at the end of the year, alongside the potential departures of Richardson and Williams, could mean the Ducks would be losing three of their top six scorers, something not uncommon under Altman’s tenure at Oregon as it happened just last year with Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, and LJ Figueroa all pursuing opportunities elsewhere.

Richardson paces the Ducks with 15.2 points per game — a career-high in his fourth season in Eugene. He has scored over 1,100 points during his tenure.

Williams Jr. is averaging career lows in points per game (7.7) and minutes per game (26.5) in his second year with Oregon. He spent his first two seasons at Duquesne and has scored over 1,300 career points.

Regardless of the outcome, it’s a situation to monitor as the Ducks regular season comes to a close over the next two weeks.

