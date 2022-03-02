2022 Oregon Football Spring Preview: Wide Receivers

After a turbulent 2021 season, Oregon’s wide receiver room is poised for a bounceback campaign. That starts in the spring.

Ducks fans have been begging for a coaching staff that will air out the ball for years. And it looks like new Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Kenny Dillingham walked right out of Ducks fans’ dreams.

With what appears to be an offense no longer scared to air it out and multiple veteran pass catchers moving on, Oregon’s wide receivers will be chomping at the bit to get the new season started.

Here’s an in-depth look at Oregon’s top options at wide receiver before spring ball kicks off next week.

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Troy Franklin goes up for a catch against the UCLA Bruins in Pasadena.

2021 stats: 18 rec, 209 yds, 2 TD

Troy Franklin joined the Ducks as the second-highest recruit out of California in the 2021 class, but still had an underwhelming freshman year.

Veteran wideouts like Johnny Johnson III and Devon Williams served as the primary receiving options during Franklin’s first season in Eugene. However, Franklin made an impact in Oregon’s final game last season in the Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma.

The Ducks lost the Alamo Bowl 47-32, but Joe Moorhead opened up the playbook in the second half in his final game as the Ducks offensive coordinator. Franklin took advantage, gracefully hauling in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Brown in the corner of the end zone – his longest catch of the season.

Franklin was a key factor in the short and medium passing game last season, running routes across the middle of the field and showing his short area explosiveness on screen plays. Next season, Franklin’s role will be even more crucial, as he must draw defenses in to open up the deep ball.

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Dont'e Thornton lines up pre-snap against the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship

2021 stats: 9 rec, 175 yds, 2 TD

Dont'e Thornton’s freshman campaign featured even less action than Franklin’s. A four-star recruit from Baltimore, Thornton totaled just 175 yards and two touchdowns on nine catches.

Remarkably, over 68% of Thornton’s production came from two deep touchdown catches. On both touchdowns, Thornton beat his defender off the line and bolted down the sideline for six.

Thornton has a great chance to break out in 2022. He's already shown glimpses of his open-field speed -- one of the main reasons he garnered so much praise an Adidas All-American recruit. Add to that a 6-foot-5, 197-pound frame and a coach that likes to throw the deep ball, and Thornton should be very involved in the Ducks’ passing game next season.

Look for him catching jump balls in Autzen come fall.

Scott Bolt/Ducks Digest Oregon Ducks wide receiver Kris Hutson catches a pass in warmups against Oregon State.

2021 stats: 31 rec, 419 yds, 2 TD

Dillingham has said that he hopes to bring Oregon’s “explosive, high-powered offense” back. If he wants to do that, he'll need to get Kris Hutson involved.

Hutson figures to be the top option at slot receiver for the second season in a row — a position he thrived in down the stretch last season. he had the second-most receiving yards in a game for Oregon last year, standing out with 96 yards in an otherwise awful 38-7 loss to Utah.

Hutson is the most proven playmaker in the receiver room. His speed and undersized build makes him perfect for pre-snap motions and tricky routes. Open to help out anywhere on offense, he will play a crucial role in making Oregon's offense fun again.

© Athens Banner-Herald-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC Oregon Ducks wide receiver Isaah Crocker runs after the catch against Stony Brook.

2021 stats: 7 rec, 107 yds

Isaah Crocker has been waiting some time for his chance at Oregon. After choosing Oregon over blue-bloods like Alabama, USC and Notre Dame, Crocker played just one game in his first three years.

Crocker found the most production in the final two games of last season, hauling in three receptions in each. But he has the skill to make a difference for the Ducks.

As a four-star from Sacramento in the 2018 class, defenders couldn’t hang with Crocker’s speed and sharp cuts. If Crocker can bring some of the same ability next season, he could have a larger role in Oregon’s passing game as a reliable set of hands.

The Ducks only signed one wide receiver in the 2022 signing class in Lake Oswego's Justius Lowe, who is reported expected to be in Eugene for at least some of spring football. Oregon also returns Isaiah Brevard from the lauded 2021 signing class.

Highly-touted class of 2019 recruits Josh Delgado and Lance Wilhoite were also on the roster last season, but didn't see any game action and should be monitored moving forward.

