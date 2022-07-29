Oregon offensive lineman Alex Forsyth and outside linebacker DJ Johnson traveled to Los Angeles to represent the Ducks at Pac-12 Football Media Day. One of the hot topics the two veteran Ducks were asked about was name, image and likeness.

The Oregon Football Program has had a few headline-stealing N.I.L. projects through the Phil Knight-led organization Division Street, releasing exclusive NFT's and Nike Air Max's to the highest bidders.

But for Forsyth and Johnson, the applications of N.I.L. are more practical and down-to-earth.

Forsyth started the conversation by handing the microphone to Johnson, who he dubbed "Mr. N.I.L.". Johnson, after a good laugh, explained that being a student athlete was tough before N.I.L. deals became a reality.

"It's been definitely good just because [during the] normal football season, we don't have time to work," said Johnson. "The stipend is, to an extent, enough to cover rent. But like, you can't do anything outside of it."

Johnson continued to say he was upset that he couldn't profit off his name in his earlier collegiate years, but now that he can it has helped him to "live a little bit more better quality life."

A player with multiple monikers like "Apex Predator" and "Thuh God", Johnson has made himself marketable to multiple companies. Johnson is also very big on social media, plugging his Instagram page @Thuh God (252,000 followers) and his YouTube channel DJ Johnson TV (15,700 subscribers).

Johnson explained that he's used his social media accounts to secure N.I.L. deals up until now, but he's "definitely looking to get more involved" with local Eugene and Lane County businesses and organizations.

Forsyth will be the first one to tell you that he's not the flashiest player on the Oregon roster, unlike Johnson. Instead, Forsyth has been keeping an Oregon offensive lineman tradition going with the organization "Hog Academy".

"I'm not as marketable as some of the other guys, but I did one cool thing that we do as an offensive line unit is ... we work through this company called 'Hog Academy,'" Forsyth said.

"They make us these t-shirts with our cartoon faces on them. We ended up donating the money to Food for Lane County, so it's a really cool opportunity for us."

In response to the rapidly-growing N.I.L. marketplace, Oregon student athletes have been receiving financial literacy classes. It was abundantly clear the effect the classes have had when listening to the Ducks speak at media day.

"You gotta teach the taxes so guys aren't going out and blowing all their money and getting chased by the IRS later in the year," said Forsyth. "I think the football program and athletic department has done a great job at teaching us ... how to use your money wisely and to use it to benefit you later in life."

