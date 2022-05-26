The Ducks expected to win 8.5 games and open as the projected No. 3 team in Pac-12.

With just over three months until the start of the college football season, oddsmakers at BetOnline have predicted the amount of regular season wins for each team in the Pac-12 to give an early view of how the conference might shape up.

Oregon is projected to be the third winningest team in the conference, with oddsmakers setting the over/under win total for the Ducks at 8.5.

North

Oregon — 8.5 wins: over -135, under +105

Washington —7.5 wins: over -115, under -115

Cal — 5.5 wins: over +100, under -130

Oregon State — 5.5 wins: over -150, under +120

Washington State — 5.5 wins: over + 125, under -155

Stanford — 4.5 wins: under -145, over +115

South

USC — 9.5 wins: over -150, under +120

UCLA — 8.5 wins: over -120, under -110

Utah — 8.5 wins: over-140, under +110

Arizona State — 5.5 wins: over -150, under +120

Colorado — 3.5 wins: over +115, under -145

Arizona — 2.5 wins: over -165, under +135

With a completely new coaching staff headlined by first-year head coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who spent his last two years at Florida State, there is little certainty for how Oregon will look on the both sides of the ball.

The Ducks season will kick off against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, a game in which they are huge underdogs with Georgia favored by 16.5.

In conference Oregon will draw two of its toughest games at home with UCLA (Oct. 22) and Utah (Nov. 19) both having to make the trip north to Autzen.

With the arrival of new coach Lincoln Riley at USC, the Trojans are expected to have the most wins in the Pac-12, opening at -150 to win more than 9.5 games.

While the Ducks and Trojans will not meet in the regular season, should Oregon make it to their fourth straight Pac-12 championship game, USC is their projected opponent.

The Trojans will start their season with a presumably easy non-conference game against Rice. Their biggest test will come on either Nov. 26 when they host Notre Dame or on Oct. 15. when they travel to Salt Lake to clash against Utah, the defending Pac-12 champions.

Utah opens with slightly better odds than Oregon, projected to win more than 8.5 games at -140 odds.

2021 Pac-12 coach of the year Kyle Whittingham’s team returns first-team all conference quarterback Cameron Rising and tight-end Brant Kuithe along with physical tailback Tavion Thomas, who gashed Oregon for 94 yards and three touchdowns the first time the teams met on Nov. 20. Thomas also had two touchdowns against Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game.

UCLA is the third team projected to win 8.5 games, with odds for the over set at -120.

In four years at UCLA Chip Kelly’s teams have progressively gotten better, as last year the Bruins finished 8-4, taking the Ducks to the wire in Los Angeles.

The Bruins will return second-team All-Pac-12 dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zack Charbonnet, setting up Kelly to have another explosive offense in 2022.

The Bruins will travel to Eugene Oct. 22. It's worth noting that Chip Kelly has never beat Oregon at Autzen, where his head coaching career began.

After a disastrous one-year stint under Jimmy Lake that resulted in a 4-8 record, Washington, now led by Kalen DeBoer, is favored to win 7.5 games, with the over set at -115, making them the fifth Pac-12 team expected to make a bowl game.

Washington will come to Eugene Nov. 12. Oregon has beat Washington each of the last two seasons.

With the release of these odds, Oregon looks to remain at the top of the Pac-12 as the rest of the conference becomes increasingly formidable.

