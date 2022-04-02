Nix met with the media for the first time since arriving in Eugene on Saturday.

Many were shocked when Bo Nix made his decision to move across the country to Eugene from his lifelong home of Alabama. But for Nix, he felt Oregon was the right place for him to compete for a national championship.

He went in depth on why he made the decision he did with reporters on Saturday.

“Why not Oregon?” Nix said. “That's what I told a lot of people. [Oregon] always has great talent. Always well-coached in a good conference. Each and every year they're always a team that can be in the College Football Playoff, and so that was intriguing."

As you'd expect, the familiarity with new Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham played a role as well after they spent the 2019-2020 season together at Auburn.

"And then obviously with Coach (Kenny) Dillingham and Coach (Dan) Lanning, when Coach Dillingham got the job, we already had that connection, already had a great relationship from where he coached me back in the past. That had a lot to do with it. But it was just why not Oregon? It was a great opportunity.”

Many Oregon fans got their first taste of Nix when he was a true freshman, starting at quarterback for the Tigers in his first college game against Justin Herbert and the Oregon Ducks. Nix had a shaky first game, but got the victory with a last-minute touchdown pass.

Nix spoke on how it feels to now be playing for the team he beat that night in Jerry's World when he made his debut.

“​​Obviously it's a new team, new year, all that good stuff.” Nix told reporters. “I tell them all the time that they were one of the best teams we played that year. But now being able to be on their team, I'm excited about it. And so are they, so we're looking forward to the season.”

As for how Nix has grown since his freshman season, he feels it’s a night and day difference. He’s also happy to be reunited with his offensive coordinator from his freshman year at Auburn.

“A lot actually. I've just grown and matured a lot.” Nix said. “I have a lot of experience. I've played in a lot of games, seen a lot of different defenses, been around a lot of different teammates and a lot of different coaches."

"This my fourth different offense, third different head coach and second new team. So I'm excited about it. I've adapted to change enough over time and so I've started to really just embrace the challenges like where I'm at right now and looking forward to moving on in the future.”

Oregon's quarterback competition is just get started in the spring, and Nix's veteran presence should elevate the room regardless of who ends up winning the starting job.

