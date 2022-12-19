Run it back.

On Sunday Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix announced that he will return to Eugene for one more season of college football in 2023.

Nix helped lead Oregon to a 9-3 regular season record in 2022, going 7-2 in Pac-12 play. The Auburn transfer was prolific in his first season with the Ducks, as a reunion with former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham proved to be just what the doctor ordered.

He played in every regular season game and threw for 3,388 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 71.5% of his passes. Nix was also a major threat with his legs, running for 504 yards and 14 touchdowns on 84 carries, averaging six yards per carry.

He rewrote the narrative around his college career, going from a turnover prone quarterback that showed flashes of greatness at Auburn to one of the best quarterbacks in the country with the Ducks.

This is welcome news for the Ducks, who currently hold the No. 1 recruiting class in the Pac-12 for 2023 according to 247Sports. However, there is a lot of speculation that five-star quarterback Dante Moore could flip his commitment from Oregon to UCLA after Dillingham's departure and a strong push from the Bruins.

Whatever ends up happening with that recruitment, Duck fans should be happy that they have one more year with a top-tier quarterback in the Pac-12.

