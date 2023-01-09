Oregon's defensive front got a huge boost on Sunday afternoon, as veteran defensive end Brandon Dorlus announced he will return to Eugene for the 2023 season.

"We ain't done yet #lastride," Dorlus wrote in a social media post.

Dorlus was Oregon's top defensive lineman in the 2022 season, recording 39 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

He was also a top pass rushing option for Tony Tuioti up front, often working in tandem with outside linebacker DJ Johnson, who declared for 2023 NFL Draft before Oregon secured a 28-27 victory over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl.

Oregon Ducks DL Brandon Dorlus vs. Stanford. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks DL Brandon Dorlus vs. BYU. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks DL Brandon Dorlus celebrates a big play against the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

READ MORE: Checking in with Oregon QB signee Austin Novosad at the Adidas All-American Bowl

The Ducks' defensive front was stout against the run all year, but struggled to generate consistent pressure in the pass rush. Getting Dorlus back for one more season is a significant recruiting win for Dan Lanning, as veteran defensive tackle Popo Aumavae, who missed the entire 2022 season due to injury, is also set to return.

Oregon will likely boast one of the most experienced defensive lines in the Pac-12, but the Ducks are still awaiting an official decision on defensive tackle Casey Rogers, who thrived in Tosh Lupoi's defense last season after transferring from Nebraska.

Dorlus' return is even impactful not only because of the production he'll bring on the field, but he'll also be able to mentor one of the best defensive line hauls in the Pac-12 from the 2023 recruiting class, which features players like My'Keil Gardner and Tevita Pome'e, who have already arrived in Eugene and enrolled in classes.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE