Brandon Dorlus Named Ducks Digest's 2021 Most Improved Defensive Player

Dorlus was an early pick by many to be a breakout player for the Ducks in 2021, and he blew past expectations.

Sometimes a player's impact goes beyond what shows up in a box score. Brandon Dorlus was one player who was consistent as any for the Ducks in 2021 despite so many injuries all around him, and that's why Ducks Digest has named him the Most Improved Defensive Player.

DUCKS DIGEST MOST IMPROVED DEFENSIVE PLAYER VOTING:

1. Brandon Dorlus - 3 votes

2. Jordan Happle - 2 votes

T-3. Popo Aumavae - 1 vote

T-3. Jeffrey Bassa - 1 vote

T-3. Nate Heaukulani - 1 vote

T-3. Noah Sewell - 1 vote

T-3. Bennett Williams - 1 vote

Dorlus played sparingly in his first two seasons and didn't start a game until the 2020 Pac-12 Championship Game, a game in which he recorded a sack and a pass breakup. He played behind longtime starters Jordon Scott and Austin Faoliu, but with those two graduating after the 2020 season, it was Dorlus's time to step into the starting lineup for good.

In the season opener against Fresno State, Dorlus proved why he earned the starting job, logging a sack, a tackle for loss and three total tackles. Against Arizona, he posted a career high two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

Dorlus finished the season with 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and two pass breakups. He was one of just eight defensive players to play in all 14 games (starting 13), and his reliability creating pressure both in the middle and on the edge was a huge help for the Ducks' defense. He helped the Ducks' rushing defense improved significantly, going from allowing 169.6 yards per game (70th in FBS) in 2020 to 129.5 yards per game (35th in FBS) this season.

Through the Pac-12 Championship Game, Dorlus ranked third among all FBS interior defensive linemen with 32 quarterback hurries and fourth with 41 total pressures. His impressive season landed him a spot on the All-Pac-12 First Team by the coaches, Pro Football Focus, and the Associated Press.

The three-year sophomore will have a chance to further boost his NFL draft stock in 2023 as he announced before the Alamo Bowl that he will return for the 2022 season.

