Bryan McClendon Provides Injury Updates Following Alamo Bowl

The Ducks were without numerous key players against the Oklahoma Sooners Wednesday night in the Alamo Bowl, which required younger players to step into larger roles to close out the season.

A few Oregon players got banged up during the course of the game including safety Daymon David, linebacker Noah Sewell and cornerback Dontae Manning. Interim Head Coach Bryan McClendon was was asked about the severity of the injuries following the game.

"Nothing real serious on any one of the fronts. I think Scoop (Daymon David) has a shoulder," McClendon said. "Noah got taken out for concussion symptoms; and Dontae had a lower leg extremity that they want to reevaluate."

Fortunately for the Ducks, it doesn't appear that any of the injuries will have long-lasting impact as the team heads into the offseason.

"Everything else was just bumps and bruises associated with play," he said."But as far as those, nothing real serious. Nothing that I feel like will keep those guys out of a good offseason or anything else.

Players like Popo Aumavae, who announced he'll be returning in 2022, as well as defensive lineman Keyon Ware-Hudson missed the Alamo Bowl with injuries. Quarterback Anthony Brown said that he played through numerous injuries throughout the season.

Ducks drop Alamo Bowl to Oklahoma 47-32

