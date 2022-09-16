BYU Players to Watch vs. Oregon Ducks

The No. 12 BYU Cougars are heading to Autzen Stadium this weekend to face the No.25 Oregon Ducks in an exciting top 25 matchup. With talent coming in from both teams this game will be one that is won by execution and the will to win.

The Ducks are looking to keep their momentum going after a 70-14 win against Eastern Washington last week. BYU will be bringing in talent at all positions and will pose threats to the Ducks if they cannot adjust quickly.

Here are the BYU plays to keep an eye on this Saturday:

1. #3 Jaren Hall – Quarterback

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall loads up to pass against the University of Southern Florida. © Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

In just two games Hall has thrown for 522 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. The Cougars will not be afraid to air it out against the Ducks this Saturday with Hall slinging the rock.

The Ducks' secondary had a tough time dealing with the passing game in week one against Stetson Bennett, allowing him to throw for 368 yards and two touchdowns. Since then, the Oregon secondary bounced back in week two against Eastern Washington, allowing only 87 yards passing and forcing two interceptions.

Hall is a competitive athlete for the Cougars. Since the departure of Zach Wilson to the NFL, Hall has stepped up as QB1 and has already looked impressive as he threw for 2,583 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore last season. With his top two receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua both out last week against Baylor, Hall still managed to get the ball out to his new receivers racking up 261 yards and two touchdowns with a 59% completion rate (23/39).

He will be the number one threat to the Ducks. If the Oregon secondary can get some help from the front seven by getting pressure on a quarterback that has only been sacked three times, then they should be in good shape this weekend.

2. #27 Chase Roberts – Wide Receiver

BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts hauls in a touchdown against the Baylor Bears in week 2. © Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

The true freshman has stepped in as Hall’s number one target since the team has been without Nacua and Romney, both of which will still be a game-time decision for the Cougars. Through two games Roberts has 11 catches for 163 yards and one touchdown.

As of right now Roberts will come as the top receiving threat for the Ducks depending on who else is available. The talented freshman has found his rhythm early on already this season and plays as if he's been on this BYU team for some time.

With BYU’s pass game taking majority of their yards in the season so far, we can expect a Hall to Roberts connection like Ducks fans saw between Bo Nix and Troy Franklin last week. The secondary will have to attack Roberts early on to get him off his current rhythm and disrupt the passing game.

3. #2 Christopher Brooks – Running Back

Brooks carries the ball against the USF Bulls in week 1 of the 2022 season. © Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks has handled the ball a majority of the time for the Cougars and is the current leading rusher with 26 carries for 166 yards and a touchdown. Though BYU may not favor the run game like they do the pass, Brooks had a very good game in week one against USF where he rushed for 135 yards.

Baylor seemed to shut the senior running back down in their double overtime game, allowing only 31 yards on 13 carries. The Oregon defense has done a lot better job containing the run game since week one and will need to close in on Brooks quickly before he can break loose.

The front seven for the Ducks will be the “it” factor for defending the run and disrupting the passing game.

4. #31 Max Tooley – Linebacker

BYU linebacker Max Tooley makes a tackle against the UCF Knights in the Boca Raton Bowl. © Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Junior linebacker from Bountiful (Utah) is the current leader in total tackles for the Cougars with 18 tackles and an interception. His best game was against Baylor where he racked up 13 tackles.

Tooley plays a physical game up front and is also able to make plays out in space. His one interception came against USF where he also took it to the house for a BYU touchdown.

The Ducks will have to handle him along with fellow linebacker Ben Bywater who's second on the team in tackles with 16 and a sack to his name. Getting a good push from the Oregon linemen at the second level is a key assignment if the Ducks want to have a balanced attack.

5. # 22 Ammon Hannemann – Defensive Back

BYU defensive back Ammon Hannemann breaks up a pass against the USF Bulls. © Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Hannemann has been a solid defensive back for the Cougars since last season. The safety has 11 total tackles so far in 2022.

BYU’s defense allowed just 137 passing yards against Baylor and 172 yards in week one against USF. Nix is coming off a 277-yard, five touchdown passing game for the Ducks and the Cougars are looking to shut the quarterback down if they want any chance to beat the Ducks at home.

Hannemann is a physical safety that can cover the field quickly while also making a play in open field. The athletic receivers for the Ducks should match up well with this secondary in a game that will be a true test to see where this Oregon team really is as they start to roll into conference play.

