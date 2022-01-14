CJ Verdell Wins 2021 Ducks Digest's Play of the Year

Verdell's 77-yard touchdown against Ohio State that proved clutch in the Ducks' big win in Columbus was our winner.

Our seventh and final 2021 football season award is for Play of the Year, and in a 10-win season for the Ducks, there were plenty of candidates.

The play that reigned supreme was CJ Verdell's 77-yard rushing touchdown to silence the more than 100,000 Ohio State Buckeyes fans at the Horseshoe.

DUCKS DIGEST PLAY OF THE YEAR VOTING:

1. CJ Verdell 77-Yard Touchdown vs. Ohio State - 7 votes

T-2. Bennett Williams 68-Yard Interception Return for Touchdown vs. Arizona - 1 vote

T-2. Entire Ohio State game - 1 vote

T-2. Anthony Brown 66-yard Touchdown Pass to Dont'e Thornton in Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma - 1 vote

The touchdown came on Oregon's first drive of the second half and gave the Ducks a 21-7 lead. The offensive line gave Verdell a massive hole despite Ohio State stacking the box, and the lack of downfield presence for the Buckeyes left Verdell untouched up until the red zone when cornerback Cameron Brown tried to bring him down but the powerful back ran through him to the end zone.

Verdell was the catalyst for the Ducks' offense in the 35-28 win, as he ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

