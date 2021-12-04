Mario Cristobal Addresses Miami Coaching Reports

Will the Ducks be looking for a new head coach soon?

Following Oregon's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game, Head Coach Mario Cristobal was asked if he intended to sign a contract extension with Oregon or if he'd accept the Miami job if offered.

"I haven't talked to anybody. So let's not create narratives, okay, as we sit here in this press conference," Cristobal said. "Oregon is working on some stuff for me and that's what I have right now. And that's the extent of that conversation."

As one would expect, the numerous reports and rumors have fans asking a lot of questions. Cristobal was asked what he would to fans and supporters of the program when it looks like his future with the program is uncertain.

"I would say that if there's anything to report, I report it," he said." I always have. I think over the years maybe because certain things are this, or some things are actually put out there or not. Every year our entire staff, whether it's behind the scenes, whether it's public or not, we've always had different people come for our people, including myself. How the media treats it and how they choose to posture it I have no control over. Like I just mentioned before, That's the extent of those reports."

The Ducks, much like two weeks ago, looked flat and were completely outplayed. Cristobal was asked if he thought his players knowing about the reports linking him to other jobs could have distracted them

"I don't know what to tell you," Cristobal said. "I can tell you this, if I had any plans, if I had a decision to make or if I had something to report I would. And I wouldn't keep it one way or the other.

Do I expect people to come at me? Yeah, I do. It happens every single year. Is there anything else report besides that? There's nothing else to report besides that. If there is or when there ever is, if there ever is I'll make sure to get it to you as fast as I can."

Oregon will now wait to see what bole they land in following the rest of the conference championships, but it appears they're likely headed for the Alamo bowl to face a Big 12 opponent.

