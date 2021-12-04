Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mario Cristobal Addresses Reports of Miami Pursuing Him as Next Head Coach

    Will the Ducks be looking for a new head coach soon?
    Author:

    Following Oregon's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game, Head Coach Mario Cristobal was asked if he intended to sign a contract extension with Oregon or if he'd accept the Miami job if offered.  

    "I haven't talked to anybody. So let's not create narratives, okay, as we sit here in this press conference," Cristobal said. "Oregon is working on some stuff for me and that's what I have right now. And that's the extent of that conversation."

    As one would expect, the numerous reports and rumors have fans asking a lot of questions. Cristobal was asked what he would to fans and supporters of the program when it looks like his future with the program is uncertain. 

    "I would say that if there's anything to report, I report it," he said." I always have. I think over the years maybe because certain things are this, or some things are actually put out there or not. Every year our entire staff, whether it's behind the scenes, whether it's public or not, we've always had different people come for our people, including myself. How the media treats it and how they choose to posture it I have no control over. Like I just mentioned before, That's the extent of those reports."

    The Ducks, much like two weeks ago, looked flat and were completely outplayed. Cristobal was asked if he thought his players knowing about the reports linking him to other jobs could have distracted them

    "I don't know what to tell you," Cristobal said. "I can tell you this, if I had any plans, if I had a decision to make or if I had something to report I would. And I wouldn't keep it one way or the other. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Mario Cristobal Pac-12 Championship
    Play
    Football

    Mario Cristobal Addresses Miami Coaching Reports

    The latest on Oregon's head coach following the Pac-12 championship

    Brittain Covey P12 Chip
    Play
    Football

    Oregon Embarrassed by Utah, Loses 38-10 in Pac-12 Championship

    The Utes capture their first Pac-12 title in their route of the Ducks

    Anthony Brown 1 P12 Chip
    Play
    Football

    HALFTIME THOUGHTS: No. 10 Oregon Trails Utah 23-0

    Checking in at the half

    Do I expect people to come at me? Yeah, I do. It happens every single year. Is there anything else report besides that? There's nothing else to report besides that. If there is or when there ever is, if there ever is I'll make sure to get it to you as fast as I can."

    Oregon will now wait to see what bole they land in following the rest of the conference championships, but it appears they're likely headed for the Alamo bowl to face a Big 12 opponent. 

    You may also like:

    Oregon embarrassed by Utah in Pac-12 title game

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    Mario Cristobal Pac-12 Championship
    Football

    Mario Cristobal Addresses Miami Coaching Reports

    17 seconds ago
    Brittain Covey P12 Chip
    Football

    Oregon Embarrassed by Utah, Loses 38-10 in Pac-12 Championship

    1 hour ago
    Anthony Brown 1 P12 Chip
    Football

    HALFTIME THOUGHTS: No. 10 Oregon Trails Utah 23-0

    3 hours ago
    Allegiant Stadium
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah

    5 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal Colorado 2 Cropped
    Football

    REPORT: Miami Making a Run at Mario Cristobal for Potential Head Coach Job

    7 hours ago
    Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon State Cropped
    Football

    Oregon Football: Five Questions Ahead of the Pac-12 Championship

    8 hours ago
    verone-mckinley-iii-vs-oregon-state
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Defense

    Dec 2, 2021
    seven-mcgee-vs-oregon-state
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Offense

    Dec 2, 2021