Cristobal Praises Oregon's Commitment to Development With New Facility

The Oregon head coach commented on the news of an innovative practice facility that's on the way.

Earlier this week, the University of Oregon announced their plans to create a new indoor practice facility for student athletes. The construction is scheduled to be complete in 2024. The news excited many Duck fans, and it seems Mario Cristobal is also looking forward to it,

“It’s a testament to the fact that Oregon’s commitment to development, the innovation behind it, is at a very different level,” Cristobal said on Wednesday when reflecting on the impact it will have on the program. “If a student athlete's gonna come here they’re gonna receive a level of investment and be surrounded by resources like no other place in the country.”

This should be a huge upgrade for the Ducks' football program, which has already seen its recruitment numbers soar under Cristobal. The Oregon head coach signed the program's best ever recruiting class in 2021, and he is far from satisfied.

According to SI All-American, the 2022 recruiting class for Oregon is the No. 4-ranked class in the country. The Ducks currently have the best recruiting class in the Pac-12 and these new facilities should draw attention from recruits across the country that want to get the best of the best.

“It’s awesome to be a part of. [I’m] Proud as can be to be a member of this organization,” Cristobal told the media. “Really exciting, because it continues to up the level and the caliber of student athlete that you can attract here.”

The 170,000 square-foot facility will be built in order to allow other athletes to access more of the Moshofsky center, primarily used by the football program.

“I’ve been doing all football. We’ll have those conversations some other time,” Cristobal said when asked if he was involved in the design and construction plans. “Really looking forward to it.”

While Cristobal wouldn’t go into too many details, he was very upfront about the excitement around the new addition and the positive impact it can have on the program.

“I think all talk on design, I think it’s best done at a later time,” he said. “I don’t think we’re ready to go to that part yet. But when it is I think it'll be something you'll find really exciting and really powerfully impactful for this program going forward."

