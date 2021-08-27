BREAKING: Cristobal Names Anthony Brown Starter

Mario Cristobal Names Anthony Brown Oregon Ducks Starting Quarterback
After going through spring and fall camp, the Ducks have found their man at quarterback.
Head Coach Mario Cristobal named senior Anthony Brown the team's starting quarterback following Friday's practice.
"Quarterback wise, Anthony Brown will start, will be the starter," Cristobal told reporters.
Brown had to hold off the likes of Ty Thompson, Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford to take the job, and the youngsters all still have a shot at the No. 2 spot.
"For us, the No. 2 quarterback position is still up for grabs and those guys will continue to compete," he said.
Brown brings something to the table none of the freshmen have: experience. During his three seasons at Boston College, he threw for 4,738 yards and 40 touchdowns with a 55% completion rate, against 20 interceptions.
Entering the 2021 season, the Ducks will once again be breaking in a new (er) quarterback, as Brown only played in a limited role last year. In his two games of action, against USC in the Pac-12 championship and Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl, he totaled 164 passing yards and threw two touchdowns with a 65% completion rate against no interceptions.
Last season the Ducks started Tyler Shough, who spent time learning under Justin Herbert. Aside from Herbert, the Ducks haven't had much consistency at the quarterback spot, bringing in the likes of grad transfers Dakota Prukop and Vernon Adams Jr. in 2015 and 2016.
The 6-foot-3, 223 pound quarterback led a productive offensive attack while at Boston College and will look to take his year of learning the offense under Joe Moorhead into the season opener against Fresno State.
