Oregon Fall camp is set to kick off this week on Friday August 5.

We got to hear from Dan Lanning, Alex Forsyth and DJ Johnson last week at Pac-12 Media Day. On Friday the head coach provided some updates on the injury front ahead of the start of fall camp.

Linebacker Justin Flowe, as well as defensive linemen Brandon Dorlus and Popo Aumavae missed almost the entirety of spring practice. All three were limited participants, but Flowe was flying around with limited contact in 11-on-11 leading up to the spring game.

"I don't want to spend a lot of time talking about injuries," Lanning told reporters. "I will say all those guys are doing really well this summer. We definitely think they're going to be a big part of what we're doing this season."

Lanning actually knew about Flowe before he took over as head coach at Oregon and understands the impact he can make on Saturdays.

"Justin was other guy that I actually recruited while I was at Georgia," he said. "Obviously he's a dynamic athlete. He's a really talented player, a specimen. I think at this point he's played five quarters. I think Justin will tell you there's high expectations and he hasn't been able to execute the level he wants to yet because of injury."

Flowe and Noah Sewell headlined the linebacker haul from the 2020 class, but are just two talents in a deep linebacker corps for this season.

"I have great belief in Justin as well as all of our linebackers on our roster. We have a great group there. That's something I have good experience with. I'm excited to see him continue to develop. I'm glad that he's healthy and ready to go perform."

Flowe was such a phenom at Upland High School in California, that practically every top school in the nation threw him an offer -- including Lanning and Georgia. And in his very limited time on the field, Flowe has lived up to the hype.

He only appeared in Oregon's season opener against Fresno State last season, but Flowe was incredibly impressive with 14 tackles and a forced fumble in the game.

After missing the remainder of the 2021 season, it makes sense that Flowe seems to be the closest to returning out of the three players mentioned.

Dorlus ran the gauntlet and played in every game for the Ducks last season. In his third season, Dorlus established himself as a leader of the defense, earning Pac-12 All-Conference First Team honors from Pac-12 Coaches, the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus. Dorlus now enters the 2022 season being mocked in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Ranking third in tackles for loss and second in quarterback hits, Dorlus held down the trenches throughout injuries to starters like Kayvon Thibodeaux. Dorlus' absence in any capacity, but especially for the Georgia game, could create issues for the Oregon defense.

Aumavae also enjoyed his best season to date in 2021, playing in every game except the Alamo Bowl and receiving Pac-12 All-Conference First Team honors from the AP and PFF for his performance. Aumavae was also rated as the best interior defensive lineman in the Pac-12 by PFF last season.

