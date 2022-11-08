Dan Lanning Updates Injuries Ahead of Washington Showdown

The Ducks have been pretty fortunate on the injury front this season, with the exception of offensive lineman Steven Jones, who's missed extended time after getting banged up against Eastern Washington.

Wide receiver Chase Cota and defensive tackle Taki Taimani also didn't play in Oregon's 49-10 win over Colorado last week. Cota missed the second half of the Cal game with an undisclosed injury, and Taimani hasn't played since Oct. 22 against UCLA.

On Monday, head coach Dan Lanning expressed optimism that the Ducks could see some injured players return to action.

"Taki was able to get out there and do a little bit today. We'll see what he looks like moving forward," Lanning told reporters. "Chase is still going through that process but we'll see."

Oregon's sack leader, outside linebacker DJ Johnson, offensive lineman Steven Jones, true freshman running back Jordan James also didn't play last week for the Ducks. Johnson exited twice when the Ducks played Cal, Jones hasn't played since September, and it's unknown whether James' lack of playing time was due to injury vs. Colorado.

"I feel like all those guys will be available," Lanning said when asked about the trio. "I know Steven's been working his way back. Steve was able to get some work in today.

Johnson's absence last week was a notable one, as the Oregon defensive front failed to record a sack of Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout, as getting consistent pressure in the backfield continues to be an area for improvement.

A possible return of Cota, Johnson and Taimaini would be a welcome boost for the Ducks, particularly on defense, as Washington boasts one of the top passing attacks in all of college football.

