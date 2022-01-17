Former Oregon Ducks Cornerback DJ James Commits to Auburn Tigers
Former Oregon Ducks cornerback DJ James has committed to Auburn. He announced his decision on Twitter.
James was a starter on Tim DeRuyter's defense in 2021 and played opposite Mykael Wright, another veteran cornerback that declared for the NFL Draft. In 2021, he recorded 46 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions.
His best play of the season came against UCLA, when he snagged an interception in the fourth quarter to seal a big win for the Ducks.
James signed with the Ducks in the 2020 recruiting class after playing high school football at Spanish Fort High School in Mobile, Ala.
James' departure, along with Wright, created a significant need in the Ducks' secondary, as Dontae Manning and Trikweze Bridges became the most experienced cornerbacks on the roster. Head Coach Dan Lanning and his new staff have already begun to address the pressing need at cornerback already, signing Colorado transfer quarterback Christian Gonzalez earlier this month.
Former Oregon Cornerback DJ James Announces Transfer Destination
James' departure creates a more pressing need at cornerback
Oregon Roars Back from 17 Down to Upset No. 7 Arizona 68-66 in OT Thriller
Endyia Rogers' putback jumper with less than a second left lifted the Ducks to victory
Oregon Welcomes Surging Arizona Team to Matthew Knight
The Ducks have won two of their last three games heading into Saturday's contest
Another name to keep an eye on in the secondary for Oregon is 2022 Waxahachie cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, who Matt Powledge visited in-home last week as the dead period came to an end. He has plans to take an official visit to Eugene next weekend.
You may also like
Dan Lanning hits the road recruiting, wants to form own opinion on roster
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Join the discussion on our Forums HERE