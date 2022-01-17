Former Oregon Cornerback DJ James Announces Transfer Destination

The Ducks have lost two cornerbacks from the 2021 roster this offseason.

Former Oregon Ducks cornerback DJ James has committed to Auburn. He announced his decision on Twitter.

James was a starter on Tim DeRuyter's defense in 2021 and played opposite Mykael Wright, another veteran cornerback that declared for the NFL Draft. In 2021, he recorded 46 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions.

His best play of the season came against UCLA, when he snagged an interception in the fourth quarter to seal a big win for the Ducks.

James signed with the Ducks in the 2020 recruiting class after playing high school football at Spanish Fort High School in Mobile, Ala.

James' departure, along with Wright, created a significant need in the Ducks' secondary, as Dontae Manning and Trikweze Bridges became the most experienced cornerbacks on the roster. Head Coach Dan Lanning and his new staff have already begun to address the pressing need at cornerback already, signing Colorado transfer quarterback Christian Gonzalez earlier this month.

Another name to keep an eye on in the secondary for Oregon is 2022 Waxahachie cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, who Matt Powledge visited in-home last week as the dead period came to an end. He has plans to take an official visit to Eugene next weekend.

