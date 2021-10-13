PODCAST: Previewing No. 9 Oregon vs. Cal
Oregon returns home to Autzen Stadium in Eugene in search of a win against Cal. Both teams are coming off of a bye week, with the Ducks suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Stanford, and Cal losing to Washington State 21-6 at home in Berkeley.
Max sits down with SI's Cal Sports Report Publisher Jake Curtis to get the lowdown on the Golden Bears and what to expect in this week's clash.
Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen to the Ducks Digest Podcast on Spotify
Watch our two-part video breakdowns on YouTube
PODCAST: Previewing No. 9 Oregon vs. Cal
Sitting down with Cal Sports Report Publisher Jake Curtis ahead of this week's game
Oregon Picked Second in Preseason Pac-12 Coaches Poll
The Ducks are expected to be one of the top teams in the Pac-12 once again
Alex Forsyth Trending Toward Return vs. Cal
The Ducks were without their starting center in week 5 due to back spasms
Offense
Defense
More from Ducks Digest
ROUNDTABLE: Final score predictions for No. 9 Oregon vs. Cal
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE