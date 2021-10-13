    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    PODCAST: Previewing No. 9 Oregon vs. Cal

    The Ducks get a shot at revenge with the Golden Bears coming to town this week.
    Author:

    Oregon returns home to Autzen Stadium in Eugene in search of a win against Cal. Both teams are coming off of a bye week, with the Ducks suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Stanford, and Cal losing to Washington State 21-6 at home in Berkeley. 

    Max sits down with SI's Cal Sports Report Publisher Jake Curtis to get the lowdown on the Golden Bears and what to expect in this week's clash.

    Listen on Apple Podcasts

    Apple Podcasts Link

    Listen to the Ducks Digest Podcast on Spotify

    Watch our two-part video breakdowns on YouTube

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Ducks Digest Podcast Art
    Play
    Football

    PODCAST: Previewing No. 9 Oregon vs. Cal

    Sitting down with Cal Sports Report Publisher Jake Curtis ahead of this week's game

    Sabally Colorado 2020
    Play
    Basketball

    Oregon Picked Second in Preseason Pac-12 Coaches Poll

    The Ducks are expected to be one of the top teams in the Pac-12 once again

    Alex Forsyth Ohio State
    Play
    Football

    Alex Forsyth Trending Toward Return vs. Cal

    The Ducks were without their starting center in week 5 due to back spasms

    Offense

    Defense

    More from Ducks Digest

    ROUNDTABLE: Final score predictions for No. 9 Oregon vs. Cal

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Check out our new Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Ducks Digest Podcast Art
    Football

    PODCAST: Previewing No. 9 Oregon vs. Cal

    just now
    Sabally Colorado 2020
    Basketball

    Oregon Picked Second in Preseason Pac-12 Coaches Poll

    36 minutes ago
    Alex Forsyth Ohio State
    Football

    Alex Forsyth Trending Toward Return vs. Cal

    3 hours ago
    Tetairoa McMillan Servite
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Oregon Commit Tetairoa McMillan Planning for Early Enrollment

    4 hours ago
    Travis Dye Stanford 2
    Football

    ROUNDTABLE: No. 9 Oregon vs. Cal Score Predictions

    6 hours ago
    Seven McGee Stanford
    Football

    Seven McGee Gets Advice From Oregon Legend De'Anthony Thomas

    8 hours ago
    anthony-brown-vs-stanford
    Football

    No. 9 Oregon vs. California: How to Watch, Get Live Updates

    11 hours ago
    week-7-pac-12-power-rankings
    Football

    SI Pac-12 Week 7 Power Rankings

    Oct 11, 2021