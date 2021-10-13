PODCAST: Previewing No. 9 Oregon vs. Cal

The Ducks get a shot at revenge with the Golden Bears coming to town this week.

Oregon returns home to Autzen Stadium in Eugene in search of a win against Cal. Both teams are coming off of a bye week, with the Ducks suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Stanford, and Cal losing to Washington State 21-6 at home in Berkeley.

Max sits down with SI's Cal Sports Report Publisher Jake Curtis to get the lowdown on the Golden Bears and what to expect in this week's clash.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts Link

Listen to the Ducks Digest Podcast on Spotify

Watch our two-part video breakdowns on YouTube

Offense

Defense

More from Ducks Digest

ROUNDTABLE: Final score predictions for No. 9 Oregon vs. Cal

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Check out our new Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE