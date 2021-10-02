October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alex Forsyth Out vs. Stanford

The Ducks will be without a major piece of their offensive line.
Author:

Oregon starting center Alex Forsyth will not play against Stanford.

Forsyth was seen wearing his jersey and street clothes during team warmups before kickoff. The Ducks will likely turn to true freshman Jackson Powers-Johnson in his place, but also have Marcus Harper as well. 

Oregon's offensive line will be tasked with blocking a physical and aggressive Stanford front that has veteran Thomas Booker, who can move around all the positions on the defensive line. Aside from Forsyth, Oregon's offensive line looks like it is completely healthy and with all starters. 

The coaching staff has been rotating a lot of players so far this season, with Steven Jones and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu at right tackle and George Moore and Dawson Jaramillo at left tackle.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

elijah-higgins-anthony-brown-oregon-vs-stanford
Play
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford

Keep it here for the latest updates and info from Palo Alto

Alex Forsyth Ohio State Point
Play
Football

Alex Forsyth Out vs. Stanford

The Ducks will be without their starting center against the Cardinal

Devon Jackson Commitment Edit
Play
Recruiting

BREAKING: Devon Jackson Commits to Oregon

The Ducks have added another All-American talent to their stacked 2022 recruiting class

More Ducks

elijah-higgins-anthony-brown-oregon-vs-stanford
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford

24 minutes ago
Alex Forsyth Ohio State Point
Football

Alex Forsyth Out vs. Stanford

26 minutes ago
Devon Jackson Commitment Edit
Recruiting

BREAKING: Devon Jackson Commits to Oregon

2 hours ago
Trikweze Bridges Arizona Cropped
Football

Matchups We Want to See in No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford

4 hours ago
Bennett Williams Yell Arizona
Football

GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford

5 hours ago
Kayvon Thibodeaux Arizona 2
Football

Oregon Defensive Players to Watch vs. Stanford

12 hours ago
CJ Verdell Fresno State Cropped
Football

Oregon Offensive Players to Watch vs. Stanford

14 hours ago
mario-cristobal-with-oregon-ducks
Recruiting

Oregon Climbs in Latest 2022 Recruitment Class Rankings

19 hours ago