Alex Forsyth Out vs. Stanford

The Ducks will be without a major piece of their offensive line.

Oregon starting center Alex Forsyth will not play against Stanford.

Forsyth was seen wearing his jersey and street clothes during team warmups before kickoff. The Ducks will likely turn to true freshman Jackson Powers-Johnson in his place, but also have Marcus Harper as well.

Oregon's offensive line will be tasked with blocking a physical and aggressive Stanford front that has veteran Thomas Booker, who can move around all the positions on the defensive line. Aside from Forsyth, Oregon's offensive line looks like it is completely healthy and with all starters.

The coaching staff has been rotating a lot of players so far this season, with Steven Jones and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu at right tackle and George Moore and Dawson Jaramillo at left tackle.