How to Watch the 2022 Oregon Ducks Spring Football Game

Here's how you can tune in to the Ducks' scrimmage game at Autzen Stadium.

The 2022 Oregon spring game is less than 24 hours away.

New Head Coach Dan Lanning and his team will showcase the hard work they've put in over the past 13 practices in front of the home faithful.

Here are all the ways you can catch the action.

When: Friday, April 23, 2021 at approx. 1:00 p.m. PST

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, Oregon)

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Stream: FUBO TV

Live Updates: Follow Max Torres and Dylan Reubenking on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on Ducks Digest on gameday. 

Admission: Free, but fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to support Food For Lane County.

The spring game will be one of many UO sporting events making up an all-day matinee called "Duck Day." Below is the schedule of the day's events.

10:00 a.m. - Oregon Relays begin (Hayward Field)

10:30 a.m. - Autzen Stadium East parking lot opens

11:00 a.m. - Oregon Soccer vs. Seattle U (Papé Field)

11:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. - Pre-game Fan Fest (Moshofsky Center, Moshofsky Plaza, Autzen South Gate, PK Plaza)

11:00 a.m. - Fan shuttles to Autzen Stadium begin running from Valley River Center

12:00 p.m. - Autzen Stadium gates open

1:00 p.m. - Oregon Football Spring Game (Autzen Stadium)

Following Spring Game - Performance by Common Kings on Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice fields

3:00 p.m. - Oregon Baseball vs. Washington State (PK Park)

4:15 p.m. - Oregon Relays High Performance Window (Hayward Field)

5:00 p.m. - Oregon Softball vs. Washington (Jane Sanders Stadium)

