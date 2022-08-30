Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game

The latest info on how to watch, listen and stream Oregon's first game of the 2022 season against the Georgia Bulldogs.
The No. 11 Oregon Ducks (10-4, 7-2 Pac-12 2021) head to Atlanta this week to take on the defending national champion No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (14-1, 8-0 SEC 2021).

Dan Lanning and the Ducks are viewed as heavy underdogs in the first-year head coach's debut after serving as defensive coordinator en route to capturing a national championship with the Bulldogs in 2021. Oregon is coming off what looked like a promising season that had unfulfilled playoff aspirations after pulling off an upset win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second game of the season.

Here's all the info you need to tune in to Saturday's contest via TV, streaming, over the radio and how you can get live updates to follow the action.

When: Saturday Sept. 3, 2022 at approx. 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

TV: ABC

Broadcast Crew: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (Analyst), Molly McGrath (Sideline)

Stream: FUBOTV

Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

-Broadcast crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play), Mike Jorgensen (Analyst), Joey McMurry (Sideline Reporter), Terry Jonz (Pre-Game Show)

Live updates: Follow Max Torres on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on Ducks Digest on gameday

RELATED: Dan Lanning's Georgia week press conference

READ MORE: Kirby Smart claims he knows who Oregon will start at quarterback

