The No. 11 Oregon Ducks (10-4, 7-2 Pac-12 2021) head to Atlanta this week to take on the defending national champion No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (14-1, 8-0 SEC 2021).

Dan Lanning and the Ducks are viewed as heavy underdogs in the first-year head coach's debut after serving as defensive coordinator en route to capturing a national championship with the Bulldogs in 2021. Oregon is coming off what looked like a promising season that had unfulfilled playoff aspirations after pulling off an upset win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second game of the season.

Here's all the info you need to tune in to Saturday's contest via TV, streaming, over the radio and how you can get live updates to follow the action.

When: Saturday Sept. 3, 2022 at approx. 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

TV: ABC

Broadcast Crew: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (Analyst), Molly McGrath (Sideline)

Stream: FUBOTV

Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197



-Broadcast crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play), Mike Jorgensen (Analyst), Joey McMurry (Sideline Reporter), Terry Jonz (Pre-Game Show)

