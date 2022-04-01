Inside DJ Johnson's Move to a Larger Role on Dan Lanning's Defense

The fifth-year senior has had plenty of experience in multiple positions, but it seems he has found a home in the linebacker room.

With the second week of Oregon’s spring football practices coming to a close, players are finding their footing in the system overhaul spearheaded by first-time head coach Dan Lanning.

Through the first two weeks of the Lanning Era spring practices, there have been players eager to help the team however they can. One player demonstrating that this year as well as previous years is outside linebacker DJ Johnson.

“I play wherever they need me to play right now,” Johnson said. “Right now I’ve been on defense a little bit more, so that’s where the focus is."

Throughout his four years as a Duck, Johnson has been a jack-of-all-trades. In the last four years, he has seen time as a defensive end, a tight end and now he is listed on Oregon's spring roster as an outside linebacker.

As a tight end, he made 11 receptions and scored three touchdowns. This year, the tight end room is full of experience and talent. With Cam McCormick, Moliki Matavao and Spencer Webb all being solid options, it seemed that a move back defense seemed like for the Sacramento native.

“I know DJ was doing a lot of things,” new defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi said. “Sharing both duties and playing tight end and after evaluating the film the day we decided to take this job, that was certainly gonna change in my opinion. As long as the head coach signed off on that, I wanted DJ to play defense.”

Johnson’s skill set perfectly fits the needs of the Ducks’ defensive unit. His experience as a weak-side defensive end in high school and at Miami means that he'll bring added value as a pash rusher.

Last season, it was DJ Johnson that fought through blocks in order to sack Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud to complete a monumental upset in Columbus.

At times last season, the Oregon pass rush was non-existent. That'll be one of the main areas of focus for Lanning, and Johnson will be a player that can assist in that regard.

So his career at Oregon, he's amassed 25 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble. Now that he'll seemingly be focusing on defense, these are numbers Lupoi hopes will grow.

“I’ve been really impressed with how he’s attacked the process,” Lupoi said. “Especially the mental aspect of the defense and the concentration to get better. This guy is on a mission to improve every day.”

The coaches aren’t the only people that are noticing Johnson’s drive to become the best player he can and help the team in multiple ways. His teammates are also inspired by his hard work.

“He was at tight end these last few years, and they transitioned him back and it’s like he hasn’t missed a step,” fellow linebacker teammate Bradyn Swinson said. “DJ came back fast, motors fast, fast everything. He’s out there working. He’s out there trying to outwork anybody running to the ball. I’m excited to see that.”

