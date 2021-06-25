BREAKING: Isaac Slade-Matautia Enters Transfer Portal

The Ducks lose one of their veteran starting linebackers less than three months away from the 2021 season.

Oregon Junior linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia has entered the transfer portal, he announced in an Instagram post.

"To the UO football program, thank you for the life lessons and the opportunity to play and train every day at a high level," he wrote. "There are no words to express my feelings of gratitude for the people that have helped me become not only a better athlete, but a better person.

"I have decided to enter into the transfer portal and will finish my final college football season elsewhere. I will forever be grateful to the wonderful people at the University of Oregon."

The announcement is a surprise as Slade-Matautia was bound to be one of the Ducks' starting linebackers and key leaders on defense. He was the Ducks' leading tackler in 2020 with 45 tackles in seven games.

The Honolulu native totaled 120 tackles in three seasons at Oregon. He came in as a 4-star recruit in the 2017 recruiting class from St. Louis School.

Slade-Matautia was a key piece to the Ducks' Rose Bowl run in 2019, recording 63 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. With his loss, the Ducks have a lot of young talent that will have to step up.

"Being a 2x Pac-12 and a Rose Bowl champion, these are all milestones and memories I will cherish forever," Slate-Matautia wrote. "Nothing will ever replace those experiences, relationships, and memories I've had here. Thank you."

More from Ducks Digest

5-star DL JT Tuimoloau cancels Alabama visit following Oregon official visit

2022 4-star WR Tetairoa McMillan recaps Oregon official visit

2023 5-star DL Jayden Wayne breaks down Oregon unofficial visit

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com