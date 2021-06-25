Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Isaac Slade-Matautia Enters Transfer Portal

The Ducks lose one of their veteran starting linebackers less than three months away from the 2021 season.
Author:

Oregon Junior linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia has entered the transfer portal, he announced in an Instagram post.

"To the UO football program, thank you for the life lessons and the opportunity to play and train every day at a high level," he wrote. "There are no words to express my feelings of gratitude for the people that have helped me become not only a better athlete, but a better person.

"I have decided to enter into the transfer portal and will finish my final college football season elsewhere. I will forever be grateful to the wonderful people at the University of Oregon."

The announcement is a surprise as Slade-Matautia was bound to be one of the Ducks' starting linebackers and key leaders on defense. He was the Ducks' leading tackler in 2020 with 45 tackles in seven games.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Isaac Slade-Matautia Fiesta Bowl
Play
Football

BREAKING: Isaac Slade-Matautia Enters Transfer Portal

The Ducks lose their most experienced linebacker just before the 2021 season.

JTT
Play
Recruiting

J.T. Tuimoloau Sweepstakes Heat Up

The 5-star DL is reportedly down to four schools ahead of a decision.

Tanner Bailey w: Moorhead Cropped
Play
Recruiting

Ducks QB Commit Tanner Bailey Recaps Visit

Oregon's future signal caller was in Eugene to meet the staff and recruit.

The Honolulu native totaled 120 tackles in three seasons at Oregon. He came in as a 4-star recruit in the 2017 recruiting class from St. Louis School.

Slade-Matautia was a key piece to the Ducks' Rose Bowl run in 2019, recording 63 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. With his loss, the Ducks have a lot of young talent that will have to step up.

"Being a 2x Pac-12 and a Rose Bowl champion, these are all milestones and memories I will cherish forever," Slate-Matautia wrote. "Nothing will ever replace those experiences, relationships, and memories I've had here. Thank you." 

More from Ducks Digest 

5-star DL JT Tuimoloau cancels Alabama visit following Oregon official visit 

2022 4-star WR Tetairoa McMillan recaps Oregon official visit

2023 5-star DL Jayden Wayne breaks down Oregon unofficial visit

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media 

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com

More Ducks

Isaac Slade-Matautia Fiesta Bowl
Football

BREAKING: Isaac Slade-Matautia Enters Transfer Portal

JTT
Recruiting

J.T. Tuimoloau Sweepstakes Heat Up

Tanner Bailey w: Moorhead Cropped
Recruiting

Ducks QB Commit Tanner Bailey Recaps Visit

ASU Football Helmet
Recruiting

Arizona State Under Investigation for Recruiting Violations

Jayden Wayne Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Wayne on Oregon: "It was everything I imagined"

Tetairoa McMillan Oregon OV
Recruiting

Tetairoa McMillan Breaks Down Oregon Official Visit

Marcus Mariota Rose Bowl 2015
Football

How a 12-Team Playoff Affects Oregon

Hebard Sabally Ionescu Oregon
Pro Ducks

Pro Ducks Settling in to New Roles in WNBA