Powers-Johnson began spring ball on defense, but the offensive side of the ball is calling his name once again.

From deep in the offensive trenches, to the forefront of the defensive line, sophomore Jackson Powers-Johnson is prepared for anything thrown at him.

“I just want to play football. I want to play wherever I can help this team, wherever I can,” Powers-Johnson said after Oregon's spring scrimmage on Saturday.

One of the factors for Powers-Johnson’s excitement during spring practice is the coaches. According to head coach Dan Lanning, Saturday's practice was spent holding a scrimmage, but also a 7-on-7 portion, creating various in-game situations, as well as individual work.

“Coaches have been absolutely just wonderful, breath of fresh air, really," Powers-Johnson said. "They're great people, and they're just great coaches in general. I come into the building, I'm excited to play football, I'm excited to see my coaches. So it's been a great culture, the vibe is different. And you know, football is fun. It's been good."

How did Oregon's head coach feel his team faired in the first scrimmage of spring football?

“I think there were some shining moments, but there wasn't one group that I thought 'wow, these guys came out and performed to the level we want to perform,'” Lanning said about Saturday's session.

Among the reasons for the shift of mood during spring practices is the younger coaching staff, which has injected a new energy into the program.

“It's just something kind of new," Powers-Johnson added. "When you get a new car, and it's cool, you want to go drive it everywhere, right? The scheme has been great. They're great people, that's the biggest thing."

With a fresh energy around the Ducks, the diversely-talented lineman feels ready for the upcoming season. He's loved learning from the new coaching staff, especially the new scheme from Lanning, Tosh Lupoi, and Tony Tuioti.

“Aggressive, really aggressive," Powers-Johnson said of the defensive coaches. "On the field, very aggressive, ready to go. They're not going to be soft or passive."

After the departure of Kayvon Thibodeaux to the NFL draft, that aggression continues to push defensive linemen to make their own mark in Eugene and beyond.

“We're trying to be great with the guys we have, and we're working hard," Powers-Johnson said. "Coach Tuioti has been a great coach and teaching us new moves and everything. Especially for me I played offensive line all year and I need to learn kind of the movement of it."

Though Powers-Johnson expressed he’ll throw passes if the team needs him to, the plan is for him to continue utilizing his versatility.

“I'm gonna play both ways as long as I can," he said. "I'm gonna do whatever is best for the team. It's really up to Coach Lanning and the coaching staff. I really don't care. Honestly, it's really up to my mom, whatever my mom wants," Powers-Johnson joked. "No, whatever they want me to do, I'll do. If they want me to play quarterback, I'll go play quarterback."

It appears the passing game in Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham's offense is becoming more of an emphasis over the previous run-heavy scheme, which Powers-Johnson corroborated.

"They're throwing the ball. They're challenging the defense," he said of the new-look offense. "They're pushing the envelope on us and making us better. It's a high-octane offense."

The extra responsibility of playing both sides comes with mastering both playbooks, which Powers-Johnson dealt with at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah.

“On both sides of the ball, you’ve gotta be elite. So I think for me, I'm just I'm trying to soak up everything,” Powers-Johnson said.

Overall, spring practice is shaping up to be a positive experience for Powers-Johnson, who never underestimates the mystique of Autzen Stadium.

“Oh, it gives me goosebumps every time I walk in," he said. "I love Autzen Stadium. And everyone's excited too. We gotta play different at Autzen because you can't be passive. You got all those fans ready for us and we gotta show out for them."

