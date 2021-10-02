October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Oregon Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead Unavailable vs. Stanford

The Ducks will be without their offensive coordinator against Stanford.
Author:

Oregon Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead will miss today's game and is being evaluated for a NON COVID-related illness, according to a University of Oregon Spokesman. 

The Ducks offense is averaging 38.8 points per game through four games this season. Some of the top performers so far have been wide receiver Johnny Johnson III, CJ Verdell, Travis Dye, and Terrance Ferguson

Moorhead has said that the success of Oregon's offense is predicated on their ability to run the ball, so we expect them to deploy a run-heavy attack against a Stanford team that has struggled to defend the run so far this season. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Joe Moorhead
Play
Football

Joe Moorhead Out vs. Stanford

The Ducks will be without their offensive coordinator for Saturday's game

elijah-higgins-anthony-brown-oregon-vs-stanford
Play
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford

Keep it here for the latest updates and info from Palo Alto

Alex Forsyth Ohio State Point
Play
Football

Alex Forsyth Out vs. Stanford

The Ducks will be without their starting center against the Cardinal

More Ducks

Joe Moorhead
Football

Joe Moorhead Out vs. Stanford

just now
elijah-higgins-anthony-brown-oregon-vs-stanford
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford

41 minutes ago
Alex Forsyth Ohio State Point
Football

Alex Forsyth Out vs. Stanford

43 minutes ago
Devon Jackson Commitment Edit
Recruiting

Devon Jackson Commits to Oregon

2 hours ago
Trikweze Bridges Arizona Cropped
Football

Matchups We Want to See in No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford

5 hours ago
Bennett Williams Yell Arizona
Football

GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford

5 hours ago
Kayvon Thibodeaux Arizona 2
Football

Oregon Defensive Players to Watch vs. Stanford

13 hours ago
CJ Verdell Fresno State Cropped
Football

Oregon Offensive Players to Watch vs. Stanford

14 hours ago