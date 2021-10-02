Joe Moorhead Out vs. Stanford

The Ducks will be without their offensive coordinator against Stanford.

Oregon Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead will miss today's game and is being evaluated for a NON COVID-related illness, according to a University of Oregon Spokesman.

The Ducks offense is averaging 38.8 points per game through four games this season. Some of the top performers so far have been wide receiver Johnny Johnson III, CJ Verdell, Travis Dye, and Terrance Ferguson.

Moorhead has said that the success of Oregon's offense is predicated on their ability to run the ball, so we expect them to deploy a run-heavy attack against a Stanford team that has struggled to defend the run so far this season.