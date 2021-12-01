Skip to main content
    December 1, 2021
    Kayvon Thibodeaux Named PFF's Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year

    The Ducks' star edge rusher earns his first of what's sure to be many honors after an impressive regular season.
    Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has been named Pro Football Focus' Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

    The third-year sophomore is headed to the NFL after recording 46 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 regular season games. Thibodeaux put up this impressive statline after missing two games with a sprained ankle and despite not playing a full game until the UCLA game on Oct. 23. 

    According to PFF, Thibodeaux earned a 91.5 pass rush grade in 2021 and was one of four edge rushers in the Power Five who posted a 30% win rate or better on true pass-rush snaps, or snaps (no screen passes, quick passes, RPOs, or play-action).

    Thibodeaux was also named to PFF's First-Team All-Pac-12, along with Oregon WR Devon Williams, DL Brandon Dorlus, DL Popo Aumavae, and CB Mykael Wright (as kick returner). LB Noah Sewell earned Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors, Wright was recognized as Third-Team All-Pac-12 as a cornerback, and RB Travis Dye was named an Honorable Mention.

    Thibodeaux will likely be named First-Team All-Pac-12 by the conference for the second year in a row and has a chance to earn the conference's Defensive Player of the Year award.

    The star edge rusher still has two more chances to showcase his skills and game-wrecking abilities, including Friday on a stage where he plays his best — the Pac-12 Championship Game. In his two conference title game appearances, Thibodeaux has collected 3.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback pressures, including a championship game-record 2.5 sacks against Utah in 2019. 

    He earned the game's MVP award after logging 12 quarterback pressures, a sack and two tackles for loss.

