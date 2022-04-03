It's no secret Oregon's offense was dry and predictable for much of last season. That looks like it's set to change.

Much of the excitement surrounding Oregon football in 2022 is tied in with the offense. With a new staff and new offensive coordinator in place, it feels like the Ducks could be in for a much-needed revamp.

On Saturday Kenny Dillingham offered some insight on what his plan for next season.

"We want to be a pro-style offense that plays fast," Dillingham told reporters. "So what that means is that we want to put our athletes in the best position to win one-on-one situations. But we want to be able to do that at variations of tempo. We're also creating matchups via one-on-one based off our personnel groupings."

Many fans grew impatient with last year's offense because it became dry and predictable, oftentimes in the game's most crucial moment. Some of the offense's most promising players didn't get many touches and were regulated to a smaller role.

That doesn't sound like it'll be the case in 2022, with Dillingham open to adapting to what each situation dictates.

"This system is built for playmakers and we are going to put our playmakers in space," he said. "If those playmakers or our best players are the running backs and our best players are up front, we're gonna run the football.

"If our best players are on the perimeter who can win one-on-one's, we're gonna get them opportunities. Dillingham also added that in his years with this system, there's been great success both running and passing the ball. "This system is adaptable to the people we have on our team. We're gonna adapt to those players."

Most of the attention in spring is on the quarterbacks, as it should be. What's interesting is that Dillingham's system doesn't require a dual-threat quarterback. On the outside many are prematurely narrowing the quarterback competition to Bo Nix and Ty Thompson, but not needing a dual-threat quarterback could open the door for redshirt freshman Jay Butterfield, who projects as a more traditional pocket passer.

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon quarterbacks Ty Thompson (L) and Bo Nix (R) Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon Quarterback Jay Butterfield Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

"Not at all. My prior years, two quarterbacks back-to-back, I think they rushed the ball for like 400 combined yards in four years," Dillingham added. "Then we've had years where our quarterback has rushed it for 800 yards. We're gonna be able to read players on the filed based off of who's back there (at quarterback)."

It's no secret the lack of variety in Oregon's play calling led to the offense sputtering at various times throughout the season. Teams knew to expect the Ducks to turn to their bread and butter run plays when they needed a few yards.

Now, as the Ducks transition to a healthier mixture of run and pass, the players should benefit from seeing some more favorable formations pre-snap.

"I think they're excited to not get loaded boxes. There's nothing wrong with having the mentality of running the football. There's been a lot of teams through a test of time who win a lot of games saying 'we're gonna run the ball'... There's nothing wrong with that philosophy, it's just not the philosophy I have."

Another notable change could be on the way for this offense next season. After utilizing formations that exclusively featured the quarterback lining up in the shotgun or pistol, the Ducks could start lining up under center, although how often is unknown.

"We will. We'll see that," Dillingham said. "I do believe in getting under center. I do believe in presenting that threat."

Lastly, a large camp of Oregon fans were shocked when the Ducks brought in Nix from the transfer portal, adding to a quarterback room that already had three talented players prior to Robby Ashford's departure to Auburn.

The Oregon offensive coordinator explained the benefits of adding him to the room.

"He's competitive. He loves to learn, he loves football," Dillingham said of Nix. "It's great for guys to get around somebody who has that experience. I was in a similar situation last year where you brought in a guy with experience (McKenzie Milton) and that guy raised the level of play for everybody in the room."

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE