Kicking Beyond Borders: A Tom Snee story

Oregon's punter has overcome isolation and other challenges in his pursuit of greatness.

For Oregon sophomore punter Tom Snee, the isolation that gripped us all during the past year granted him the opportunity to explore America and himself.

On his Instagram (@tom.snee) Tom dons an “O” emblazoned bucket hat in Tennessee, grins in front of the Washington Monument, and even hits a couple rounds of golf in Florida.

After all, the Melbourne, Australia, native couldn’t travel home for two years due to COVID restrictions, so the next best option was to travel inside America’s borders.

“I definitely wish I could’ve gone home at some point, but you know,” said Snee, “I wouldn’t change it in the aspects that I’m a more complete person now.”

Snee’s favorite stop on his American tour is still undecided.

“I’ve learned America is pretty diverse. Everywhere is different in one way or another,” he said.

Snee used his connections with special teams athletes across the country to continue polishing his craft while on the road. The tips and tricks acquired on his adventures aided the kicker’s 17 punts so far this season, which have averaged just over 43 yards a piece.

Snee also appeared on the Ray Guy Award “Ray’s 8”, a weekly National award for the eight best punters in college football, for the second time in three weeks following his stellar performance against Stony Brook in week 3.

Though Snee feels right at home with the Ducks, his journey to Autzen was an unusual one.

Snee arrived at ProKick Australia, a kicking-centered academy focused on training Australian men to play American football, with an eager attitude.

“Tommy was pretty focused on [playing at an American college]. We had to go in and cool his jets a little bit," said Snee’s former ProKick Australia coach, Nathan Chapman. "He's serious, old Tommy. He wanted to know everything and do the right thing. We know we had someone who was pretty focused on the big picture.”

After Snee shined under the guidance of ProKick Australia, University of Oregon Special Teams Coordinator Bobby Williams reached out to his old friend Chapman about a promising punter.

Snee fit the bill.

“It was literally a surprise to Tommy,” said Chapman.

When asked, Snee wasn’t sure why the Ducks chose to recruit him.

“You’re sort of just training and hoping for an opportunity alone,” said Snee.

His former coach told me that Snee’s dedication and attitude made him perfect for the floodlights of Autzen.

“Every young man might tell you they want to play for Oregon,” said Chapman, "but it’s not in every young man’s interest to play for Oregon based on the pressure and things that go along with being the punter at Oregon.”

Snee’s recruitment was entirely online, with live kicking demonstrations and mass interviews via Zoom.

“I didn’t really know what was going on in the moment, but I sort of just took it and ran with it,” said Snee.

After being recruited by the Ducks in March of 2018, Snee arrived in Eugene just a few months later.

The transition to America was tough for Snee in several aspects.

“Honestly, everything. Life in general. Driving on the other side of the road, college, mannerisms just in day-to-day communication like phrases that I would say and everyone would look at me like I have three heads on my shoulders,” said Snee.

Thankfully, Snee’s teammates helped the punter acclimate to his new environment.

“Those guys put a smile on my face when I come in and really make me excited about the day every day,” said Snee.

He also admitted that some of his fellow Ducks attempt to mimic his Australian accent. According to Snee, Troy Dye’s impersonation was the best.

At Oregon, settling into his position as a punter came with all its unique quirks.

“Punting is a really weird role. It’s a very different position to many of the guys on the team. In some aspects, you’re pretty isolated out there,” said Snee.

As he continued to train and work out his focus, he’s made a name for himself among the Ducks. So much so, he was a captain alongside Noah Sewell, TJ Bass, and Brandon Dorlus for the Arizona game this past Saturday.

“He just works. He just consistently got better and better. He’s more than a good player, he’s a weapon now,” said Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal.

While calls on Twitter for the number 38 jersey get louder after every punt, his supporters from home are more surprised by his change in hair.

“I’m surprised how long his hair got. He’s let his hair really flourish. We would often make him get a haircut,” said Chapman.

Yet the love for Snee remains strong.

“We’re really proud to see the confidence he’s got in himself,” said Chapman.

That confidence comes from a traveling soul, with longer locks, and a strong distaste of return yards that won’t be diminished anytime soon.

“These past two years of being in America have seen me develop personally a lot. I’ve become more mature and had to look at things from a different perspective, which is never a bad thing, I don’t think,” said Snee.

