Linebacker Adrian Jackson is leaving the Oregon Football program, a source has confirmed to Ducks Digest. Jackson was not on Oregon's updated roster that was released on Tuesday morning, as Oregon prepares to kick off fall camp next week.

It is not clear at this time if Jackson is entering the transfer portal, or if he is done playing football altogether.

Linebacker Adrian Jackson Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Adrian Jackson started to move to inside linebacker in spring practice.

Jackson was about to enter his redshirt junior year and his fifth year total with the Ducks. Coming out of Mullen High School in Denver, Colorado as an outside linebacker, Jackson was a four-star prospect and the top-ranked recruit in Colorado in the 2018 class.

Even in Oregon's top-15 recruiting class in 2018 that featured future NFL talent in Penei Sewell and Jevon Holland, Jackson was one of the top players in Oregon's class and enrolled early.

Before he parted ways with the program, Jackson had started to transition from outside linebacker to inside linebacker. Throughout his time at Oregon, outside linebacker has been a busy position.

Linebacker Adrian Jackson Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Adrian Jackson and Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2021 fall camp.

Last season was Jackson's most successful in part because of star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux's injuries leaving a gap in the Ducks' outside linebacker group. Jackson recorded a career-best 16 tackles, with four of them coming in the 52-29 victory over Colorado last season.

Oregon has a fresh set of outside linebackers entering the fray this season in freshmen Anthony Jones and Emar'rion Winston, as well as veterans D.J. Johnson and Mase Funa.

So it makes sense why Jackson was set to make the move to inside linebacker. However, Jackson's departure could mean that Oregon's inside linebacker group is just as stacked with talent.

Noah Sewell must be the first name mentioned when talking about Oregon's inside backers. Ahead of what will likely be his final college season, Sewell is recognized as one of the top defensive players in the nation and is projected to be a first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Ducks' defense was riddled with injuries last season, which gave some players the chance to climb the depth charts, namely sophomore Jeffrey Bassa. Bassa started the season at strong safety, and finished the season filling in at linebacker and having the fifth-most tackles on the team.

Linebackers Keith Brown and Justin Flowe Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Keith Brown and Justin Flowe in 2021.

Jackson LaDuke and Keith Brown are names to watch as well, as both missed time in the 2021 season and will be looking to reclaim their spots. But one name that Duck fans will certainly be looking out for is Justin Flowe.

The second-best recruit to ever commit to Oregon, Flowe has struggled to find the field due to injury. He only played in the season opener against Fresno State, but Flowe was impossible to miss with 14 tackles in that game.

Jackson's departure will certainly hurt the Ducks' depth in the linebacker room. But if Sewell, Flowe and the rest of the group is healthy, the Ducks still own one of the most talented sets of inside linebackers in the nation.

