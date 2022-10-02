LIVE UPDATES: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford

It's a Pac-12 after dark matchup this evening as the No. 13 Oregon Ducks host the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium.

The Ducks are 3-1 headed into this game and are flying high after their 44-41 comeback win over Washington State on the Palouse last week.

Bo Nix has been playing some great football and with an imposing run game, the offense is humming. An elite offensive line and Nix's strong connection with Troy Franklin and the wide receivers have laid the foundation for big plays nearly ever time he drops back to pass.

The defense had some concerning moments against the Cougars, particularly with the return of missed tackles, but they've continued to improve in their pass rush and forcing turnovers. Their next big test will be against a Stanford offense that has some of the best wide receivers they'll face this year.

What: No. 13 Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal

When: Saturday October 1, 2022 8:10 p.m. PT

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, OR)

TV: FS1

Broadcast crew: Alex Faust (Play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (Analyst)

Stream: FuboTV (start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) } Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

12:19: The Oregon offense is having a hard time getting out of their own way, with a total of five penalties charged against them. Nix was able to find Troy Franklin for a short gain, but it wasn't enough. A strong 52-yard punt from Ross James means Stanford starts with poor field position.

13:37: Another Stanford offensive drive, and another forced four-and-out for the Oregon defense. Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa blew up a run play before defensive back Bennett Williams broke up a pass on third down. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Oregon has them start off at their own 25-yard line.

Second Quarter

0:00: The Ducks broke into the end zone after just two plays on their third offensive drive. Wide receiver Chase Cota took a screen pass all the way for a 49-yard touchdown. Ducks lead 10-0 to end the first quarter.

0:16: Oregon was able to force their second four-and-out in three drives thanks to three straight run stops, including stuffing Stanford's QB sneak on 3rd down and 1. The Ducks set up shop on offense on their own 40-yard line.

2:25: It was another promising start to Oregon's offensive drive thanks to more strong running by Bucky Irving. Irving amassed 78 yards on six rushes, but more offensive line penalties halted the Ducks, and forced an abnormal punt from Bo Nix that rolled to the Stanford 10-yard line.

5:18: The Stanford offense picked up their first couple first downs of the day, but the Oregon defense still didn't let them past midfield. Another sack from Dorlus and a trick-play break-up by Christian Gonzalez forced the second Stanford punt in two drives.

12:00: The Oregon offense looked like they opened the scoring with a 21-yard catch-and-run from Troy Franklin, but a few penalties on the offensive line had the Ducks moving backwards. Camden Lewis hits a 38-yard field goal, Oregon leads 3-0.

13:51: Ducks linebacker Justin Flowe was not on the field for the first drive of the game, but the Ducks' defense still got it done. Do-it-all defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus picked up a sack on second down on the way to Stanford going four-and-out. The Oregon offense will start at their own 34-yard line.

First quarter

Join the Community

Follow Graham on Twitter: @grahammetzker

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE