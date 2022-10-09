Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats

Keep it here for the latest updates from tonight's Oregon game.

It's game day! We hope you've gotten to enjoy some great college football so far, but now it's time for Oregon to take on Arizona.

The Ducks look to stay hot in a crucial matchup ahead of their bye week, but Jedd Fisch and players like quarterback Jayden de Laura and Jacob Cowing won't make it easy. Tonight's matchup figures to give us another interesting test for Oregon's defense against the Wildcats' explosive offense and playmakers.

Bo Nix and the offense will face one of the best passing defenses the Pac-12 has to offer. 

Can the Ducks emerge from Saturday's contest with a victory? Follow our updates below.

What: No. 12 Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats

When: Saturday October 8, 2022 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: Arizona Stadium (Tucson, AZ)

TV: Pac-12 Network

Broadcast crew: Ted Robinson (Play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (Analyst)

Stream: FuboTV (start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) } Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

First quarter

