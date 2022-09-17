The No. 25 Oregon Ducks clash with the No. 12 BYU Cougars as Dan Lanning looks for his first statement win as a head coach.

Bo Nix is coming off a five-touchdown performance in week two, while the Oregon defense forced a pair of turnovers against the Eagles. The BYU Cougars edged out a double overtime win over the Baylor Bears and should give Oregon plenty to worry about with quarterback Jaren Hall's dual-threat skill set and plenty of size on both lines.

Check back often as we update you with the latest from Autzen Stadium in this game.

When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: Autzen Stadium (Eugene, OR)

TV: FOX Network

Broadcast crew: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst)

Stream: FuboTV (start a FREE TRIAL by clicking HERE)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network | Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play) | Mike Jorgensen (Analyst) } Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter) | Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

First quarter

4:26: The Ducks had a short field for their second drive of the day, and got down to the red zone quickly. However, penalties on both sides slowed up the game, and the Ducks were unable to get in the endzone. Lanning sent out kicker Camden Lewis, who connected on a 28-yard field goal. Oregon leads 10-0.

8:44: Two short runs and an incomplete pass from BYU quarterback Jaren Hall makes it a quick three-and-out for the Cougars, only amassing 5 yards of offense on their second drive. BYU punts and is called for a personal foul to set up the Ducks at midfield.

10:21: Bo Nix takes it in for a touchdown on a two-yard keeper. The Ducks offense was moving quickly on their opening drive with big plays from Kris Hutson and a run from Mar'Keise Irving, who refused to go down. A big fourth-down stop on BYU's first drive has given Oregon the momentum early. Oregon leads 7-0

