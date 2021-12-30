Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    LIVE UPDATES: No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma in Valero Alamo Bowl

    Follow along with all the action from Oregon's 2021 season finale.
    When: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at approx. 6:15 p.m.

    Where: Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

    TV: ESPN

    Broadcast Crew: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline)

    Stream: FUBOTV

    Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

    Radio crew: Jerry Allen (Play-by-play), Mike Jorgensen (Analyst), Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter), Terry Jonz (Pre-game show)

    Live updates: Follow Max Torres and Dylan Reubenking on Twitter as well as our live updates story posted on Ducks Digest on gameday

    ----

