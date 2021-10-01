LOOK: Oregon Announces Week 5 Uniform Combination for Stanford

The Ducks have announced their uniforms for their week 5 matchup against the Stanford Cardinal.
Oregon will wear white helmets with apple green wings, modeled by starting quarterback Anthony Brown. The team will also wear white jerseys with green numbers and lettering, complimented by green pants and green cleats.
This uniforms are similar to what the Ducks wore against Ohio State, but the main difference is the green pants as opposed to the white we saw in week 2. Stanford will wear throwback uniforms attributed to former quarterback Jim Plunkett and the Cardinal teams of the early 1970s for their first home game on the 2021 Pac-12 schedule.
Stanford (2-2, 0-1) is coming off a 35-24 road loss to No. 20 UCLA on the road in Los Angeles.
