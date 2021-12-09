Joe Moorhead to Remain Offensive Coordinator for Oregon in Alamo Bowl

The question was up in the air after Cristobal left for Miami.

When being introduced as the new head coach at Akron, Joe Moorhead said that he will stay with the Ducks to coach them in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 vs Oklahoma. This is some good and stabilizing news for this football program that frankly needs some after everything that has transpired in the last week or so.

For Moorhead, this is an interesting opportunity for him, as there was speculation that Mario Cristobal handcuffed what he wanted to do on the offensive side of the ball and prevented him from using the playbook and scheme the way Moorhead might have wanted to.

There is also a lot of speculation about whether one of the freshmen quarterbacks, most notably Ty Thompson, might play in the game vs. Oklahoma. Anthony Brown struggled mightily in the Pac-12 Championship game and with him leaving after this season, someone else will need to be ready to take over the offense and that should start with this bowl game now.

Whoever the new coach is, I’m sure they would like to know what they have at the quarterback position and there’s no better time to find out than in this game. Georgia looms in week 1 of the 2022 season, and if a quarterback isn’t ready for that game the Ducks will be in a world of trouble.

Still up in the air is whether some other assistants will coach in this game. OL coach Alex Mirabal is reportedly joining Mario Cristobal at Miami, and Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter and Safeties coach Marcel Yates are both leaving for Texas Tech. None of those coaches have given updates on whether they will be with the team for the Alamo Bowl.

