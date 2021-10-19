No. 10 Oregon Opens as Underdog vs. UCLA

What pick should you make for the #10 Oregon @ UCLA game this Saturday?

The Ducks head to Los Angeles for what is arguably their most anticipated game of Pac-12 play to face the UCLA Bruins.

No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 2-1) @ UCLA Bruins (5-2, 3-1)

12:30 PM PDT - ABC

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook Odds:

Spread: ORE +2.5 (-110) | UCLA -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: ORE (+110) | UCLA (-125)

Total: 59 - Over: (-105) | Under: (-110)

Oregon continues to escape and find ways to win games ugly, and now they go into a game against a talented UCLA team who have played extremely well at times this season. This game will be in the national spotlight with ESPN College Gameday in Westwood for the game, and with ABC’s A broadcast team of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit calling the game. Suffice it to say, there will be a lot of eyeballs on this game.

Of course, the other interesting footnote going into this game is Oregon going up against their old head coach in Chip Kelly. Kelly hasn’t had near the success at UCLA that he enjoyed in Eugene, but he seems to be turning the corner and this could prove to be a monumental win for him and his program.

The Bruins are coming off a game where they were slight underdogs vs. Washington and the Bruins not only covered, but won the game on the field as well.

As for Oregon, they have now failed to cover in their last seven games as a favorite, but in a twist that could go back and forth as the week goes along---Oregon is not favored vs. UCLA. At least not according to our own Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Cristobal’s teams have done well as underdogs in the last few seasons, including wins in the Rose Bowl vs. Wisconsin, the Pac-12 Championship game vs. USC last year and this year’s win over Ohio State.

This game should be a close one to the end and I feel like Oregon will grind one out and pull out a big win on a national stage.

Nick’s Pick (3-2): Oregon +2.5 (-110)

More from Ducks Digest

Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead cleared for UCLA game

Join the Community

Follow Nick on Twitter: @nickbat22

Join our free forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE