Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell has landed another notable preseason honor.

On Monday, the Associated Press released their complete preseason All-American teams. Sewell landed on the first-team and was joined by linebackers Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama and Jack Campbell of Iowa.

The talented Ducks backer was one of three Pac-12 players to earn preseason first-team recognition, with USC wide receiver Jordan Addison and offensive lineman Andrew Voorhees being the others.

Entering his sophomore season and third year at Oregon, Sewell has established himself as one of the premier defenders in the Pac-12 and all of college football. He's led the defense in tackles both years he's been with the Ducks and while shining as a pass rusher. In 2021 he recorded 34 total quarterback pressures, including 21 hurries and nine quarterback hits.

The American Samoa native has also been nearly impossible to handle in the run game, using his 6-foot-2, 253-pound frame to bully blockers and blow up plays in the backfield.

Monday's honor is the latest Sewell has added to a long list of preseason distinctions which also includes the Butkus Award watch list, given to the best linebacker in football, as well as the Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list and Chuck Bednarik Award watch list for defensive player of the year.

Last year, Sewell became the first Oregon player to ever finish as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, and there's no telling what havoc he'll be able to wreck in Dan Lanning's defense with Justin Flowe lining up next to him in 2022.

