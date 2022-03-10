The first look at the 2022 roster provided plenty of number changes and position updates as spring practice gets underway.

With the first spring practice of the 2022 season in the books, here are some notable updates from the roster released Thursday.

Seven McGee Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

- Jake Shipley listed as defensive tackle after spending last season as reserve outside linebacker.

- Jeffrey Bassa listed as inside linebacker after listed as safety last season but playing linebacker for most of the season.

- Jonah Miller listed as defensive lineman after spending last season as offensive lineman.

- Jackson Powers-Johnson listed as offensive lineman/defensive lineman after starting in Alamo Bowl on defensive line.

- Jonathan Flowe listed as defensive back after spending last season as outside linebacker.

- DJ Johnson listed as outside linebacker after splitting time at tight end and defensive end throughout Oregon career.

- Seven McGee listed as wide receiver after coming to Eugene as running back but practicing at slot receiver late in the season.

Jersey Numbers

Dont'e Thornton Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Terrance Ferguson Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

- WR Kris Hutson - #1

- WR Dont'e Thornton - #2

- QB Bo Nix - #10

- OLB Terrell Tilmon - #12

- QB Ty Thompson - #13

- DB Christian Gonzalez - #0

- OLB DJ Johnson - #2

- TE Terrance Ferguson - #3

- WR Seven McGee - #7

- TE Spencer Webb - #4

- OLB Anthony Jones - #5

- WR Isaah Crocker - #6

- TE Tyler Nanney - #89

- DL Sam Taimani - #55

- TE Patrick Herbert - #88

- OLB Mase Funa - #18

- LS Karsten Battles - #45

Not Listed on Roster

The following players were listed on last year’s roster but we’re not listed on the latest edition released Thursday.

- S JJ Greenfield

- DT Jaylen Smith

- WR Lance Wilhoite

