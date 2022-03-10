Skip to main content
Team(s)
Oregon Ducks

Notable Updates From Oregon Football’s 2022 Spring Roster Reveal

The first look at the 2022 roster provided plenty of number changes and position updates as spring practice gets underway.

With the first spring practice of the 2022 season in the books, here are some notable updates from the roster released Thursday.

Position Updates

Seven McGee

seven-mcgee-spring-practice-w-logo

- Jake Shipley listed as defensive tackle after spending last season as reserve outside linebacker.

- Jeffrey Bassa listed as inside linebacker after listed as safety last season but playing linebacker for most of the season.

- Jonah Miller listed as defensive lineman after spending last season as offensive lineman.

- Jackson Powers-Johnson listed as offensive lineman/defensive lineman after starting in Alamo Bowl on defensive line.

- Jonathan Flowe listed as defensive back after spending last season as outside linebacker.

- DJ Johnson listed as outside linebacker after splitting time at tight end and defensive end throughout Oregon career.

- Seven McGee listed as wide receiver after coming to Eugene as running back but practicing at slot receiver late in the season.

Jersey Numbers

Dont'e Thornton

donte-thornton-spring-practice-w-logo

Terrance Ferguson

terrance-ferguson-spring-practice-w-logo

- WR Kris Hutson - #1 

- WR Dont'e Thornton - #2 

- QB Bo Nix - #10

- OLB Terrell Tilmon - #12

- QB Ty Thompson - #13

- DB Christian Gonzalez - #0

- OLB DJ Johnson - #2

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

bo-nix-ty-thompson-throwing-spring-practice
Play
Football

LOOK: Photos From Oregon Spring Football Practice No. 1

Spring football has arrived in Eugene! Presenting some of the best shots from the practice

Terrance Green 2
Play
Recruiting

DE Terrance Green Locks in Spring Visit, Oregon a Serious Player Following Offer

Green discusses why he's feeling the Ducks, visit plans and more

dana-altman-pac-12-tournament-vs-oregon-state-crop
Play
Basketball

WATCH: Dana Altman, Players Recap 86-72 Win vs. Oregon State to Open Pac-12 Tournament

No Will Richardson, no problem as the Ducks handle the Beavers to advance in the bracket

- TE Terrance Ferguson - #3

- WR Seven McGee - #7

- TE Spencer Webb - #4

- OLB Anthony Jones - #5

- WR Isaah Crocker - #6

- TE Tyler Nanney - #89

- DL Sam Taimani - #55

- TE Patrick Herbert - #88

- OLB Mase Funa - #18

- LS Karsten Battles - #45

Not Listed on Roster

The following players were listed on last year’s roster but we’re not listed on the latest edition released Thursday. 

- S JJ Greenfield

- DT Jaylen Smith

- WR Lance Wilhoite

Join the Community

Follow Kendyl on Twitter: @KendylBeam

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

bo-nix-ty-thompson-throwing-spring-practice
Football

LOOK: Photos From Oregon Spring Football Practice No. 1

By Dylan Reubenking26 minutes ago
Terrance Green 2
Recruiting

DE Terrance Green Locks in Spring Visit, Oregon a Serious Player Following Offer

By Max Torres6 hours ago
dana-altman-pac-12-tournament-vs-oregon-state-crop
Basketball

WATCH: Dana Altman, Players Recap 86-72 Win vs. Oregon State to Open Pac-12 Tournament

By Dylan Reubenking17 hours ago
Bennett Williams Yell Arizona
Football

Oregon Football 2022 Spring Preview: Safety

By Kendyl Beam18 hours ago
jacob-young-pac-12-tournament-vs-oregon-state
Basketball

Young, Guerrier Carry Oregon Past Oregon State 86-72 in Pac-12 Tournament Opener

By Graham Metzker18 hours ago
DJ Johnson Stony Brook
Football

Oregon Football 2022 Spring Preview: Linebackers/Edge

By Dylan Reubenking19 hours ago
dan-lanning-halftime-speech
Football

Top Five Storylines to Follow During Oregon Spring Football

By Dylan Mickanen19 hours ago
Riley Williams Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Who's Visiting Oregon This Weekend?| Mar. 11-13

By Max TorresMar 9, 2022