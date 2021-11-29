Players of the Game: Offense

Oregon’s offense rebounded after their worst performance of the year against Utah. Many worried if we would see the same stagnant offense that we saw in Salt Lake or if they would rise to the occasion. It turns out they were ready. Here are the three players that helped the Ducks shake off the rust and beat the Beavers.

1. Kris Hutson-Wide Receiver

Kris Hutson celebrates his first collegiate touchdown against Oregon State. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Hutson scored his first career touchdown Saturday on a seven-yard strike from Anthony Brown. The freshman had seven receptions for 82 yards and the touchdown.

The Ducks' offense needed the young receivers to step up in the absence of Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd, and Hutson did a fantastic job stepping up. Before the previous two weeks, Hutson had a total of 13 receptions through nine games. In the last two games, Hutson has had 11 receptions for 178 yards.

Hutson is beginning to prove his worth to the Ducks offense this season, leading all Oregon receivers with seven catches. He accounted for seven of the team's 23 total catches.

2. Travis Dye-Running Back

Travis Dye blows a kiss to the crowd as he celebrates a touchdown. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Dye broke 1,000 regular season rushing yards for the first time in his collegiate career on Saturday with another great performance.

After not being involved much against Utah, he racked up 99 yards on 20 carries and added two touchdowns. His first touchdown was a perfect run on fourth-and-two with the game still locked at 0. He shot through a perfect hole created by the line and was able to find the end zone.

While Dye’s future at Oregon is still up in the air, he will still get one more chance at the Utes on Friday. Hopefully, the Ducks will be able to get him involved earlier in the game than they did the first time the two teams met in Salt Lake City.

3. Anthony Brown-Quarterback

Brown celebrates a touchdown run with teammates. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Brown went out with a bang on senior night with one of his best performances of the season. He once again used his legs to damage the Beavers' defense and racked up 83 yards on the ground off 14 carries.

What was most impressive was that he took shots downfield. Brown has been hesitant to thrown downfield almost the entire season, but he actually took risks and made some big throws.

One of the shots downfield was a beautiful 50-yard touchdown pass to Devon Williams to put the Ducks ahead 14-0. Williams had a stellar day himself, as he recorded Oregon's first 100-yard receiving performance of the season. While none of the other deep end zone shots connected, it was great to see him at least give it a shot after we’ve seen him pass up so many chances.

Brown also only threw five incomplete passes the entire game, and had another short touchdown to finish the day 23-of-28 with two touchdowns as well as a ten-yard touchdown run.

Oregon’s leaders will now prepare for a rematch on Friday against the Utes in the Pac-12 championship.

